It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!

Take a look at my Saturday report on KTLA 5 Weekend News and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Now thru Friday, March 31st

American Red Cross Blood Drive

17th Annual Battle of the Badges

Fire, Law Enforcement, & Military Personnel Blood Donation Competition

1-800-733-2767

RedCrossBlood.org

Now through the end of March, law enforcement, fire, and military personnel are competing in the BATTLE OF THE BADGES Blood Drive for the American Red Cross.

That website is RedCrossBlood.org or you can make an appointment by calling the toll free number 1-800-733-2767.

Black College Expo Los Angeles

10am to 5pm

Los Angeles Convention Center

Kentia Hall * South Building

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

thecollegeexpo.org

The Black College Expo is underway at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Two-hundred colleges and universities are represented here including historically black colleges and universities. thecollegeexpo.org website indicates students who bring their transcripts and test scores might be accepted on the spot. (:20)

2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

Blackrestaurantweeklb.com

Meet Nika Shoemaker-Machado talking about her tasty place GEORGIA RESTAURANT IN LONG BEACH, one of more than 20 Long Beach restaurants participating in LONG BEACH BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK. See the complete list of “make you hungry” participating restaurants, food businesses and offers on the blackrestaurantweeklb.com website. (:20)

This Weekend Only!

Banksyland

729 Farad Street

Costa Mesa

banksyland.com

BANKSYLAND, the international tour exhibition of the world’s most elusive street artist, political activist and film director – BANKSY, is in Costa Mesa this weekend only. How elusive? His real name and identity unknown since he refuses interviews and carefully maintains his anonymity. Ticket information is on the banksyland.com website. Tickets are limited. (:25)

Amir H. Fallah: The Fallacy of Borders

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E Young Drive North

Los Angeles

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

This is THE FALLACY OF BORDERS, the first solo Los Angeles museum presentation of artist Amir H. Fallah. The Fowler Museum at UCLA exhibition features more than 20 of Fallah’s paintings, sculptures, stained glass, and textile creations.

You can experience Fallah’s vivid colors and dense patterns at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. Admission is free!

Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Meet Academy Award winning filmmaker James Cameron and — in this case — underwater explorer in his DEEPSEA CHALLENGER, a submersible he co-designed and he co-engineered to explore the Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest known recess. (:15)

Immerse yourself in PRESSURE: JAMES CAMERON INTO THE ABYSS at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Visitor information is on the nhm.org website.

So, let’s make this a “travel to the bottom of the sea” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.