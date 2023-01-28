It’s SATURDAY! May I ask, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Well, here are several suggestions!
Now thru Friday, March 31st
American Red Cross Blood Drive
17th Annual Battle of the Badges
Fire, Law Enforcement, & Military Personnel Blood Donation Competition
1-800-733-2767
RedCrossBlood.org
Now through the end of March, law enforcement, fire, and military personnel are competing in the BATTLE OF THE BADGES Blood Drive for the American Red Cross.
That website is RedCrossBlood.org or you can make an appointment by calling the toll free number 1-800-733-2767.
Black College Expo Los Angeles
10am to 5pm
Los Angeles Convention Center
Kentia Hall * South Building
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
thecollegeexpo.org
The Black College Expo is underway at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Two-hundred colleges and universities are represented here including historically black colleges and universities. thecollegeexpo.org website indicates students who bring their transcripts and test scores might be accepted on the spot. (:20)
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week
Blackrestaurantweeklb.com
Meet Nika Shoemaker-Machado talking about her tasty place GEORGIA RESTAURANT IN LONG BEACH, one of more than 20 Long Beach restaurants participating in LONG BEACH BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK. See the complete list of “make you hungry” participating restaurants, food businesses and offers on the blackrestaurantweeklb.com website. (:20)
This Weekend Only!
Banksyland
729 Farad Street
Costa Mesa
banksyland.com
BANKSYLAND, the international tour exhibition of the world’s most elusive street artist, political activist and film director – BANKSY, is in Costa Mesa this weekend only. How elusive? His real name and identity unknown since he refuses interviews and carefully maintains his anonymity. Ticket information is on the banksyland.com website. Tickets are limited. (:25)
Amir H. Fallah: The Fallacy of Borders
Fowler Museum at UCLA
308 Charles E Young Drive North
Los Angeles
Fowler.ucla.edu/visit
This is THE FALLACY OF BORDERS, the first solo Los Angeles museum presentation of artist Amir H. Fallah. The Fowler Museum at UCLA exhibition features more than 20 of Fallah’s paintings, sculptures, stained glass, and textile creations.
You can experience Fallah’s vivid colors and dense patterns at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. Admission is free!
Pressure: James Cameron Into the Abyss
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
Meet Academy Award winning filmmaker James Cameron and — in this case — underwater explorer in his DEEPSEA CHALLENGER, a submersible he co-designed and he co-engineered to explore the Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest known recess. (:15)
Immerse yourself in PRESSURE: JAMES CAMERON INTO THE ABYSS at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Visitor information is on the nhm.org website.
