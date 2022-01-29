Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 29th, 2022

It’s Saturday! If we following Coronavirus safety protocols, we can explore and participate in several interesting events, including helping Cedars-Sinai and its blood donation center.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

All That Glitters : Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum

2022 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

The Bowers Museum website is the place to order timed tickets for this new exhibition and to see the long list of upcoming events associated with the exhibition including the “Crown Jewels Afterhours Tour” and “The Women Artists of Disney.”

Give Blood or Platelets

Receive FREE Dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut

City of Hope Blood Donor Center

1500 East Duarte Road

Duarte

626 471 7171

idonateblood4hope.org

If you enjoy donuts, especially Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts, well a delicious dozen is yours — FREE — when you donate blood or platelets, now through the end of the month at the City of Hope Blood Donation Center in Duarte.

We’re amid a national blood shortage so critical hospitals are temporarily closing, and health care workers are forced to decide whom to treat.

You can make your blood donation appointment on the City of Hope website. Coronavirus safety and prevention methods are in place.

Poster Design Contest

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022

tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest

We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.” The contest is open to everyone. The deadline is Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.

2022 Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest

Deadline : Monday, January 31st

toyotadreamcarusa.com

Your child might be the next car designer for Toyota! Unpack the art supplies, unbuckle imaginations, and kickstart the freewheeling designs of what your kids think cars should look like in the future. Youngsters from the age of four to 15 are invited to submit their automotive artwork. The deadline is Tuesday, January 31st. Contest details and entry forms are on the

toyotadreamcarusa.com website.

Free!

Jazz & Blues Legend Barbara Morrison

Sound Concert Series

Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center

4305 Degnan Boulevard , #101

Los Angeles

barbaramorrisonperformingartscenter.com

This is legendary Jazz and Blues Singer Barbara Morrison performing one of her many hits “I Love Being Here With You!” The three time Grammy nominated performer, record producer, and founder of the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center performs at her Leimert Park venue tonight at 8 o’clock. Details about the free concert are on the barbaramorrisonperformingartscenter.com website.

So, let’s make this an entertaining Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

