Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 29th, 2022

It’s Saturday! If we following Coronavirus safety protocols, we can explore and participate in several interesting events, including helping Cedars-Sinai and its blood donation center.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
All That Glitters : Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives
Bowers Museum
2022 North Main Street
Santa Ana
The Bowers Museum website is the place to order timed tickets for this new exhibition and to see the long list of upcoming events associated with the exhibition including the “Crown Jewels Afterhours Tour” and “The Women Artists of Disney.”
-0-
Give Blood or Platelets
Receive FREE Dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut
City of Hope Blood Donor Center
1500 East Duarte Road
Duarte
If you enjoy donuts, especially Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts, well a delicious dozen is yours — FREE — when you donate blood or platelets, now through the end of the month at the City of Hope Blood Donation Center in Duarte.
We’re amid a national blood shortage so critical hospitals are temporarily closing, and health care workers are forced to decide whom to treat.
You can make your blood donation appointment on the City of Hope website. Coronavirus safety and prevention methods are in place.
-0-
Poster Design Contest
134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022
tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest
We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.” The contest is open to everyone. The deadline is Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.
-0-
2022 Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest
Deadline : Monday, January 31st
toyotadreamcarusa.com
Your child might be the next car designer for Toyota! Unpack the art supplies, unbuckle imaginations, and kickstart the freewheeling designs of what your kids think cars should look like in the future. Youngsters from the age of four to 15 are invited to submit their automotive artwork. The deadline is Tuesday, January 31st. Contest details and entry forms are on the
toyotadreamcarusa.com website.
-0-
Free!
Jazz & Blues Legend Barbara Morrison
Sound Concert Series
Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center
4305 Degnan Boulevard , #101
Los Angeles
barbaramorrisonperformingartscenter.com
This is legendary Jazz and Blues Singer Barbara Morrison performing one of her many hits “I Love Being Here With You!” The three time Grammy nominated performer, record producer, and founder of the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center performs at her Leimert Park venue tonight at 8 o’clock. Details about the free concert are on the barbaramorrisonperformingartscenter.com website.
-0-
So, let’s make this an entertaining Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-