This is the first Saturday of the New Year! There are several fun, interesting, and educational events we can experience. Here are some Saturday suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Orca Sightings

Harbor Breeze Yacht Charters & Cruises

562-983-6880

2seewhales.com

This is an exciting site for anyone aboard a whale watching boat. Several groups of orcas, also known as killer whales, are along the California Coast. Such sightings are not new. According to the California Killer Whale Project they are definitely hunting. Harbor Breeze Cruises is among several whale watching organizations that has spotted orcas. Information is available on the website: 2seewhales.com. Aquarium of the Pacific experts are on every whale watching trip.

Belmont Shore Railroad Club

3601 South Gaffey Street, Building 824

San Pedro

310 831 6262

belmontshorerr.com

This is described as the “largest N-Scale Model Railroad Club on the West Coast.” The Belmont Shore Model Railroad Club says we’re invited to explore this historic model railroad club experience. The belmontshorerr.com website has visitor details.

Free!

Pechanga Pow Wow: The Tradition Continues

45000 Pechanga Parkway

Temecula

1-888-Pechanga

pechanga.com

This is the annual Tribal Pow Wow at Pechanga Resort Casino, a remarkable conclave of tribes from across the United States and Canada, each having their own special dance, music and songs. The pechanga.com website has detailed information about this free weekend event.

Saturday, January 13th

Camille A. Brown & Dancers: ink

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

tickets.thewallis.org

Camille A. Brown is an award Black female choreographer, director, and educator, who uses dance to tell stories that connect history with contemporary culture. We can experience her work and her dance company NEXT FRIDAY at the Wallis Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. It’s a good idea to explore ticket information now on the website: tickets.thewallis.org.

Saturday, 9am-3pm

Cedars-Sinai Bloodmobile

National Blood Donor Month

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

323 933 9211

Farmersmarketla.com

January is National Blood Donor Month, so Cedars-Sinai’s Bloodmobile is on the road. Today, its striking bus invites blood donors from 9am to 3pm. All donors receive free all day parking validation and a side of fries from THICC BURGER. Details are on the website: farmersmarketla.com

Closing This Weekend!

Imaginarium: The Largest Fantasyland Light Show in America

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

imaginarium360.com/fairplex

This is it! The last weekend to explore what’s touted as Southern California’s largest fantasyland event. Imaginarium at the Fairplex in Pomona is a festival of millions of lights, life size creatures, and illuminated forests. This magical event closes tomorrow, Sunday.

Hangar Talk & Flying Demo

Curtiss P-40N “Warhawk”

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

This is the Curtiss P-40N “Warhawk”, a World War Two combat veteran. Learn its important history and see it fly today at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. The planesoffame.org website says its doors open at 9am to this daylong historic experience.

So, let’s make this a high flying, first weekend of 2024, Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.