Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

North American Premiere

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

*Admission is FREE due to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation*

This is not an art exhibition. It is a powerful visual exploration of the world’s largest tropical forest. Its existence threatened by farming, ranching, urban development, logging, mining as well as climate change. The beauty and power of the Amazon documented by award winning Brazilian photography Sebastiao Salgado.

In addition to more than 200-hundred photographs, there are interviews with the Indigenous People about struggle to protect the forest from destruction.

Accompanied by an immersive forest soundscape and original music composed by French musician Jean Michel-Jarre, this breathtaking exhibition is available at the California Science Center in Exposition Park for free, thanks to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation.

Restoration of the Brazilian Forest

Sebastiao Salgado & Leila Deluiz Wanick Salgado

Instituto Terra

institutoterra.org

To learn more about the Brazilian forest and the work to protect and restore stripped regions, Sebastiao Salgado and wife Leila work with the Instituto Terra, which has planted more than two-point-eight-million trees with more restorative planting underway. That story is told at the California Science Center exhibition AMAZONIA. Again, admission to explore this is free. If you would like to help, visit the institutoterra.org website.

A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio

Italian American Museum of Los Angeles

644 North Main Street

Los Angeles

213 485 8432

iamla.org

That’s a scene from Oscar winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion movie Pinocchio. Once you check out the movie, you will want to stop by the exhibition entitled, “A REAL BOY: THE MANY LIVES OF PINOCCHIO at the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles. You will see several incarnations of Pinocchio including rare toys, costumes, and animation cells, in addition to a first edition of THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO. Schedule your visit, at iamla.org.

Hangar Talk

P-51D

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

Learn the history of the North American P-51D Mustang. The Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino has a flying demo today, explaining the important role the aircraft played in every war time theater the United States Army Air Force flew. Visit the planesoffame.org website to make your travel plans. The historic museum opens at 10am.

Sunday, January 15th

Annual Shelby Cruise-In

9am to Noon

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

You might want to make plans now for next week’s Shelby Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The annual event celebrates the birthday of automotive icon — car designer, race car driver – the only person to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a driver with Aston Martin in 1959, and businessman — Carroll Shelby, best known for his production of the Cobra and Ford Mustang. Bring your Shelby or come as a spectator. Ticket information is on the petersen.org website. Complimentary parking and Pink’s Hotdogs are provided for all ticket purchasers.

So, let’s make this a — get your motor running — Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

