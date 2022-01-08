Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 8th, 2022

It’s SATURDAY! This a NEW month! Let’s learn something NEW! Here are some suggestions! Please check each website listed for the current Coronavirus safety protocols.

Hangar Talk

F-86 “Sabre” Flying Demonstration

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

planesoffame.org

The North American F-86 Sabre Jet, which saw combat during the Korean War, is the subject of today’s HANGAR TALK at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. In addition to a flight demonstration, today’s HANGAR TALK includes a look at the coming motion picture entitled “Devotion”, the story of Korean War pilot Jesse Brown, the son of a sharecropper who began the first Black carrier pilot in the U.S. Navy.

More details about this morning’s HANGAR TALK event are on the planesoffame.org website.

Hypercars : The Allure of the Extreme

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

From airborne horsepower to high speed hypercars. This is the Hennessey Venom F5 one of 30 hypercars featured at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition HYPERCARS : THE ALLURE OF THE EXTREME. How extreme? The Hennessey Venom’s top speed? 300 miles per hour.

Also, included in the exhibition of the fastest, most expensive, and exclusive cars in the world, the McLaren Speedtail. Top speed – 250 miles per hour. The name has to do with its extended tail.

And, yes! There is an electric Hypercar in the exhibition. This one. The Rimac Nevera. Zero to 60 in under…two seconds.

Pre-purchase your tickets to visit at petersen.org.

Fanny’s Café & Bar

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

Across the street from the Petersen Automotive Museum, there’s the new Fanny’s Café and Bar at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It’s named after comedienne, singer, and theater and film actress Fannie Brice. It’s a casual café and coffee shop by day and an elegant nighttime dinner spot, reminiscent of old Hollywood in a sleek contemporary way. Reservation information is available on the academymuseum.org website.

“Are You with Me?”

Chicana Artist Sonya Fe

The Cheech @ Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

Riversideartmuseum.org

In Riverside at the Riverside art Museum & the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry, contemporary Chicana artist Sonya Fe asks “Are You With Me? Her exhibition features 27 oil paintings and 18 mixed media drawings that depict her own life and those who are overlooked.

Ticket information and Covid-19 safety visiting protocols are on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

All That Glitters : The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Remember the scene from the 1997 box office blockbuster TITANIC, when the character of Rose, owner of the Heart of the Ocean Blue Diamond necklace given to her by her fiancé, decided to throw it into the ocean ensuring it would not fall into the wrong hands? Well, we can see it in all its glittering glory at the Bowers Museum exhibition ALL THAT GLITTERS : CROWN JEWELS OF THE WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES.

Ticket and visiting information are on the bowers.org website.

So, let’s make this a “Crown Jewels” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

