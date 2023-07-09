It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Hmmm?! Well, here are some Saturday suggestions!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Something for the Summer: Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Something for the Summer: Whale Education

Aquarium of the Pacific

562 590 3100

Aquariumofpacific.org

Yes! Bring your binoculars! Bring your cameras! Whales are migrating right now off the California coast, among them the blue whale.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about the whales and marine life in their environment. Whale watching tour reservations are available with Harbor Breeze Cruises. The website is 2seewhales.com

And, then we can learn more about whales and California marine life at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, which is currently celebrating it 25th anniversary. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

From one of Mother Nature’s largest creatures to one of her smallest and most delicate. Butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

The nhm.org website has all of the information you need to schedule your visit.

-0-

Summer Festival

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Here’s proof it’s Summertime! The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival opens this weekend. Here you will find handcrafted art by nearly two-hundred Laguna Beach artists, three stages of live music, art classes, glassblowing, outdoor dining and more. Tickets to the fun and creativity are on the sawdustfestival.org website.

-0-

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Look at this incredible detail! It’s the beadwork of the six South African artists. Their incredible bead painting exhibition — UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE opens this weekend at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Make plans to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person on the bowers.org website.

-0-

Junior Aviator’s Day

Children 11 & Under Free

Hangar Talk

Flying Demo

Planes of Fame Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

If there is a junior aviator in your family, you might want to stop by the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, where today is JUNIOR AVIATOR’S DAY. All children, ages eleven and younger are admitted free! Plus, there’s an opportunity to learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association, their “Young Eagles” program and free introductory flights — parental consent is required — for youngsters ages 8-to-17.

The PlanesofFame.org website today’s special event also includes the flying demonstration of the historic World War Two Douglass SBD Dauntless aircraft, hero of the June 1942 “Battle of Midway.”

So, let’s make this a high flying Fourth of July weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Fasten your seatbelt!

-000-