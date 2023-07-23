It’s Saturday. There is a lot to see and learn today. First, take a look at today’s broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to report during the broadcast.

Saber Tooth Summer

“These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooths

New research between paleontologists at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Klapper at Cedars-Sinai could enhance patient care.

According to an article on the Cedars-Sinai Blog, “…The long-debated question among paleontologists?: Twelve thousand years ago, when the smilodon, or saber-toothed cat, roamed what is now Wilshire Boulevard, did the predator hunt alone or in packs?

After examining bone specimens at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum using modern imaging technology, Dr. Klapper concluded the lion-sized animals must have been pack animals.

Dr. Klapper, researchers from the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, and staff at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Imaging Center used advanced CT scans to examine pelvis and thigh bones of saber-toothed cats.

One of the specimens they examined revealed the animal had been born with dysplasia, an abnormal development of the hip joint. It’s highly unlikely this animal could have survived on its own, according to Dr. Klapper.

Dr. Klapper hopes his work with these prehistoric bones will translate to better treatment options for human patients with dysplasia. The saber-toothed cats were larger than most humans, making them an ideal study for unusually sized prostheses.

The team says research like this could help create prostheses in new in-between sizes to help a wider variety of patients…”

The new research and the CT study are now on display at the George C. Page Museum / La Brea Tar Pits.

Dr. Klapper says this discovery and technology will improve the way surgeons diagnose and treat our hip, knee, back and other bone injuries and pain.

You can see this new research on display at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in Los Angeles. You can read more about this on the cedars-sinai.org website story entitled "Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care."

It’s the GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT! The historic Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is running and riding at Industry Hills Expo Center. The rodeo honors black Texas cowboy Bill Pickett, the originator of rodeo steer catching and taming. Event information is on the billpickettrodeo.com website.

Art & Jazz Summer Camp

Six Week Program for Children 3 to 12

Registration opens today for the Art & Jazz Summer Camp at the William Grant Still Arts Center. This is a six-week opportunity for youngsters, ages three-to-12. Camp event details and registration information are on the

wgsac.wordpress.com/ajcamp website.

Cool off and learn the history of the San Fernando Valley, as well as Los Angeles, at the unique Valley Relics Museum. The valleyrelicsmuseum.org website has information about how to explore what is described as one of the coolest museums in Southern California.

Oliver Nowlin: Lightning’s Lung

The only museum in the world devoted exclusively to art in electric media is in Glendale. This is the Museum of the Neon Art. Among the neon artists. The neonmona.org/exhibits website has visitor information, and it has details about how this is Oliver Nowlin’s first solo show at the Museum of Neon Art.

“Happy Together!”

This is the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. Tickets must be purchased online for 23 days of jam-packed entertainment, games, shopping, wacky foods, and wild rides. Fair officials are maintaining a daily attendance cap of 45-thousand people to give everyone lots of elbow room. Fair details and advance ticket information are on the ocfair.com website.

