Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 17th, 2021

Summer Sawdust Festival

Now Thru Sunday, September 5th

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.com

It’s back! The Summer Sawdust Festival! Due to the pandemic, there are 167 local artists as opposed to the usual 200, however the artists who are here bring their one-of-a-kind award-winning work.

The Laguna Beach event is open now thru Sunday, September 5th.

2021 OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

***Advance Ticket Sales Online Only!***

Also in Orange County, it’s the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. Due to the pandemic, there is limited daily capacity, so admission tickets must be bought online in advance. There will not be ticket sales at the gate. Check the details about this year’s fair Covid safety protocol at ocfair.com

Metal Sculptures of Anza Borrego & Galleta Meadows

Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda

ricardobreceda.com

This is an outdoor adventure in Borrego Springs. The Metal Sculpture of Anza Borrego and Galleta Meadows. There are more than 100-massive sculptures — from a 350-foot long serpent to prehistoric mammals to historical characters and more — all created by metal sculptor Richardo Breceda.The ricardobreceda.com website has information about visiting the artist’s gallery as well as how to explore Breceda’s Borrego Springs creations.

Great Ideas for Summer Play

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne

TheToyGuy.com

It’s Summer! It’s hot! “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne has produced his list of GREAT IDEAS FOR SUMMER PLAY! On the list, water toys — the X-Shot Epic Fast Fill and the Crazy Bunch O’ Balloons. See all of the GREAT IDEAS FOR SUMMER PLAY at thetoyguy.com.

Lead with Love Telethon: Project Angel Food Telethon

Saturday @ 7pm

www.angel food.org

www.ktla.com

And, the countdown is on! For the “Lead with Love” telethon, a fundraiser for Project Angel Food. The non-profit organization serves more than one million meals to critically ill clients.

Tonight’s live special event is hosted by KTLA’s Jessica Holmes and actor Eric McCormack. Special guests include actors Jimmy Smits; actor Jonathan Del Arco of Star Trek: Next Generation; entertainer Vanessa Williams; and more.

Tune in and donate at tonight at KTLA and Project Angel Food websites.

Best Certified Used Car Programs

Best Used Cars

Autotrader.com

If you are car shopping this weekend, finding a new car can be a challenge due to shortages caused by the pandemic and a shortage of high-tech parts. So, used cars prices are surging. To help consumers, Autotrader.com has produced a comprehensive list of the best used cars and the best certified used car programs, that now includes…used electric vehicles!

You can review the complete list of the best certified used car program on the autotrader.com website.

Santa Susana Train Depot

6503 Katherine Road

Simi Valley

805 581 3462

santasusanadepot.org

Take a trip back in time when trains were the premiere form of transportation! The Santa Susana Train Depot in Simi Valley was built in 1903 by the Southern Pacific Railroad. It served passengers and farmers in Simi Valley for more than 60 years.

Weekend tour information is available at santasusannadepot.org.

Strathearn Historical Park and Museum

137 Strathearn Place

Simi Valley

805 526 6453

simihistory.com

While you’re in Simi Valley, you can check out the Strathearn Historical Park and Museum. This is where Simi Valley was born. This adobe is the oldest structure still standing in Simi Valley. In 1875, this adobe was the center of the more than 114-thousand acre Rancho Simi granted to soldier Santiago Pico.

We can explore this as well as the other homes and artifacts illustrating the beginning of the Simi Valley community at the simihistory.com website.

Life! Beginnings

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

New at the California Science Center, LIFE BEGINNINGS, which celebrates how humans and all living creatures reproduce, develop and pass on their genes. The new exhibition is the first phase of the renovation of the entire WORLD OF LIFE Gallery.

The Mosaic Tile House

1116 Palms Boulevard

Venice

gonzaloduran.com

Ohhh! Look at this! The Mosaic Tile House in Venice! It is the creation of artists Cheri Pan and Gonzalo Duran. To tour — on Saturdays — the colorful California bungalow covered with tiles and fascinating objects, make your reservations at the gonzaloduran.com website.

Battleship Iowa STEM Adventure Camp

Battleship Iowa Museum

Activity Materials, Camp T-Shirt, & Daily Snack

pacificbattleship.com

The Battleship Iowa’s STEM Adventure Camp is available for first through eighth graders. Campers will be introduced to history and science as well as the valuable scientific and engineering concepts as they were applied in the design and operation of the historic Battleship Iowa. Register at pacificbattleship.com

2021 Vintage BMX Bike Show

NBA Racers Reunion & BMX Legends Party

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 – C4

Van Nuys ( Enter on Stagg Street )

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The 50th anniversary of the Bruce Brown movie classic “On Any Sunday” is being celebrated at the 2021 NBA Racers Reunion & Vintage BMX Bike Show happening at the unique Valley Relics Museum, dedicated to the preservation of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley history.

The movie inspired the sport and the classic motocross bicycles designed for and by youngsters back in the day to resemble the motorcycles the grownups were riding as well as the superstars of the sport among them ABA and BMX Hall of Fame Racer Bob Encinas and BMX Freestyler Rick Thorne.

Event information is on the valleyrelicsmuseum.org website.

Summer Reading Challenge 2021

Summer with the Library

Read*Reconnect*Renew*Reimage

Now through Saturday, August 7th

Los Angeles Public Library

lapl.org

Spend the Summer with the Los Angeles Public Library. Join the Summer Reading Challenge. Read books, e-books, comic books, magazines or listen to an audiobook. Collect points and win prizes. Register at lapl.org.

Reconnecting: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito

Japan House LA

Hollywood & Highland

japanhousela.com

Ohhh! Look at this! At Japan House Los Angeles, the immersive exhibition RECONNECTING – A VISION OF UNITY BY KENGO KITO famous for repurposing everday objects. Here Kito uses more than two-thousand hula hoops in his first U.S. exhibition. To visit, check the japanhousela.com website.

Indiana Jones Memorabilia Auction

Now Thru Thursday, July 1st

28014 Harrison Parkway

Valencia

818 727 7829

www.propstore.com/liveauction

Lovers of the Indiana Jones movies, starring Harrison Ford, can bid and possibly own some of the movie memorabilia, including the signature fedora.

The Prop Store live auction of more than one-thousand original items begins Tuesday, June 29th. Take a look at the catalog and bidding on the propstore.com/liveauction website.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Stroll among hundreds of beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion outside of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The seasonal celebration of these delicate and colorful creatures has reopened to the public. Ticket and reservation information are yours at nhm.org. Take your camera.

Science of Spongebob

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

And, Spongebob Squarepants is ready for you to stop by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to DISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SPONGEBOB!

Wow! I didn’t know that! Also, this exhibition and experience teaches us all of the small things we can do to save and protect the ocean and the planet. Check the Natural History Museum website for tickets and times.

