Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 18th, 2021

It’s Sunday! We can participate in the 2021 Aids Walk LA; learn how to be an architect; donate blood; learn about art and meet artists and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Project Pipeline

Architecture Summer Camp

Southern California Chapter

The National Organization of Minority Architects

Live Online Workshops & Activities

Virtual Building & Office Tours

Socalnoma.org/summer-camp

In Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles, construction is underway for the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, somewhat delayed due to the pandemic. The grand opening is now planned for 2023.

Stantec, the architect of record for the project, is generating the next generation of architects at The Architecture Summer Camp produced by the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects — is open to interested youngsters — ages 10-to-17. Stantec is teaching students to re-imagine the new museum’s neighboring Exposition Park as a “museum park” that would embody the attributes of JEDI – Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Summer camp registration instruction and fees are on the SoCal Noma website.

-0-

AIDS Walk LA 2021

Aidswalkla.org

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is happening. It’s a virtual event this year, helping more than 18-thousand people in L.A. County combat HIV and AIDS. To get in on the fun and the fundraising, register at the aidswalkla.org website.

-0-

Blood Donations Needed

Cedars-Sinai Blood Donor Services

8700 Alden Drive

South Tower, Street Level, Room 1690

Los Angeles

310 423 4170

www.cedars-sinai.org

donatebloodcedars.org

There’s a critical blood product shortage. Cedars-Sinai is one of many Los Angeles hospitals appealing to the public to donate. Hospitals as well as the American Red Cross report less than a half day supply of Type O blood group is the most needed by hospitals as well as platelets, the clotting portion of blood. To make an appointment for a Covid safe donation, call or visit the Cedars-Sinai Donor Services website.

-0-



Summer Weekend of Noir

Hollywood Legion Theater

Post 43

2035 North Highland Avenue

Los Angeles

www.HollywoodLegionTheater.com

It’s a Summer of Celluloid at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43. In addition to this afternoon’s 1923 silent film classic “SAFETY LAST” starring Harold Lloyd and, tonight is the night for the 1987 box office hit LETHAL WEAPON starring Danny Glover and Mel Gibson…

The complete schedule of other indoor shows as well as outdoor drive-in shows, check the hollywoodlegiontheater.com website schedule.

-0-

Summer Sawdust Festival

Now Thru Sunday, September 5th

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.com

It’s back! The Summer Sawdust Festival! Due to the pandemic, there are 167 local artists as opposed to the usual 200, however the artists who are here bring their one-of-a-kind award-winning work.

The Laguna Beach event is open now thru Sunday, September 5th.

-0-

Pageant of the Masters Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

800 487 3378

foapom.com

While you’re in Laguna Beach, see the Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters, one of the most unique productions in the world. Performances bring to life famous works of art on stage creating living pictures. The theme for this Summer’s show: “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.” Details and ticket information are available at foapom.com.

-000-