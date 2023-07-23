It’s Saturday! It’s a hot weekend, so it might be a good time to learn what we can do to protect our pets, large and small! There are several new exhibits where we can cool off and there is a special sailboat racing event is in town. All of this and more can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Tailwaggers Pet Stores and Supplies have a variety of items to protect pets in the event of a wildfire, excessive heat or other emergency evacuation situation. For locations and information, check the website for in-store and online information: larchmontla.com/tailwaggers

Los Angeles Animal Services has also produced an important list of emergency preparedness guidelines for pet owners. The guidelines are available on the website: laanimalservices.com/emergency-preparedness

Also, animal care organizations and veterinarians are telling guardians and owners of horses and other large animals they must plan now for the care of feeding of their pets now that there are so many wildfires in our region.

Veterinarian Karen Halligan says it’s also important to have both small and large animals are microchipped.

Keith Haring: Art is For Everybody

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6250

thebroad.org

Keep it cool at L.A.’s first museum exhibition spotlighting artist Keith Haring.

This exhibition is expansive. There are ten galleries featuring Haring’s painting, graphic works, videos, sculptures, drawings, as well as representations from the artist’s enormous output of public projects, from the subway drawings to his public murals. Check thebroad.org website for visiting information.

Hammer Projects: Chiharu Shiota

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2023/hammer-projects-chiharu-shiota

This is another take a break from the heat location. The Hammer Museum and this stunning new entry, the work of artist Chiharu Shiota.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says Shiota lobby masterpiece is part of a major new Hammer Museum exhibition of her creativity.

Oliver Nowlin: Lightning’s Lung

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org/exhibits

The only museum in the world devoted exclusively to art in electric media is in Glendale. This is the Museum of the Neon Art. Among the neon artists on display – Elysian Valley / Frogtown artist Oliver Nowlin.

The neonmona.org/exhibits website has visitor information, and it has details about how this is Oliver Nowlin’s first solo show at the Museum of Neon Art.

Oracle Los Angeles

Sail Grand Prix

Port of Los Angeles

sailgp.com

This is high speed hydrofoil sailboat racing! The Port of Los Angeles is hosting the first ever Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix sailboat racing event, happening close to the shore this weekend. This is part of the SailGP 12 race global circuit spanning four continents. The sailgp.com website has ticket details.

So, let’s make this a “sailing for speed” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

