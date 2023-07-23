It’s Saturday! It’s a hot weekend, so it might be a good time to learn what we can do to protect our pets, large and small! There are several new exhibits where we can cool off and there is a special sailboat racing event is in town. All of this and more can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” report.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Tailwaggers Pet Stores and Supplies have a variety of items to protect pets in the event of a wildfire, excessive heat or other emergency evacuation situation. For locations and information, check the website for in-store and online information: larchmontla.com/tailwaggers
Los Angeles Animal Services has also produced an important list of emergency preparedness guidelines for pet owners. The guidelines are available on the website: laanimalservices.com/emergency-preparedness
Also, animal care organizations and veterinarians are telling guardians and owners of horses and other large animals they must plan now for the care of feeding of their pets now that there are so many wildfires in our region.
Veterinarian Karen Halligan says it’s also important to have both small and large animals are microchipped.
Learn more about pet safety and pet products from the experts at Tailwaggers-Tailwasher. You can start your research on the larchmontla.com/tailwaggers website. Veterinarian Karen Halligan's provides pet owner safety guidance at dochalligan.com. And the lanimalservices.com/emergency-preparedness website features comprehensive pet safety and pet emergency information.
Keith Haring: Art is For Everybody
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
213 232 6250
thebroad.org
Keep it cool at L.A.’s first museum exhibition spotlighting artist Keith Haring.
This exhibition is expansive. There are ten galleries featuring Haring’s painting, graphic works, videos, sculptures, drawings, as well as representations from the artist’s enormous output of public projects, from the subway drawings to his public murals. Check thebroad.org website for visiting information.
Hammer Projects: Chiharu Shiota
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
310 443 7000
Hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2023/hammer-projects-chiharu-shiota
This is another take a break from the heat location. The Hammer Museum and this stunning new entry, the work of artist Chiharu Shiota.
The hammer.ucla.edu website says Shiota lobby masterpiece is part of a major new Hammer Museum exhibition of her creativity.
Oliver Nowlin: Lightning’s Lung
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
Glendale
818 696 2149
neonmona.org/exhibits
The only museum in the world devoted exclusively to art in electric media is in Glendale. This is the Museum of the Neon Art. Among the neon artists on display – Elysian Valley / Frogtown artist Oliver Nowlin.
The neonmona.org/exhibits website has visitor information, and it has details about how this is Oliver Nowlin’s first solo show at the Museum of Neon Art.
Oracle Los Angeles
Sail Grand Prix
Port of Los Angeles
sailgp.com
This is high speed hydrofoil sailboat racing! The Port of Los Angeles is hosting the first ever Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix sailboat racing event, happening close to the shore this weekend. This is part of the SailGP 12 race global circuit spanning four continents. The sailgp.com website has ticket details.
So, let’s make this a “sailing for speed” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
