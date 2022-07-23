Gayle Anderson observes the return of the iconic Tail O’ The Pup Hot Dog stand at a new location. The preservation-minded 1933 Group has restored the historic 76-year-old street stand. Its new location is on Santa Monica Boulevard, at a location where the 60’s rock band The Doors recorded music including “L.A. Woman.”

Television producer, writer, historian, and the creator of Vintage Los Angeles, Alison Martino, has just finished writing the cover story about Tail O’ The Pup for the August issue of The Best of LA!

New Location

Tail O’ The Pup

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

-0-

1933 Group

1933group.com