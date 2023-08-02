It’s Saturday! There are several creative and educational opportunities today!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

There are lots of gorgeous, one-of-a-kind art and craft choices available at the 57th Annual Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. There are nearly 200-artists here!

What you should know before you go in on the sawdustartfestival.org website.

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Look at this incredible detail! It’s the beadwork of the six South African artists. Their incredible bead painting exhibition — UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE opens this weekend at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Make plans to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person on the bowers.org website.

150th Anniversary

Los Angeles Public Library

1872-2022

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/150

Cool off inside what is described as one of the best public libraries in California. It’s the Los Angeles Public Library celebrating its 150th anniversary. In the Getty Gallery, see and hear the stories connecting the massive Los Angeles library system with the Los Angeles community.

Check the lapl.org/150 website to schedule your free tour of this historic information.

Summer with the Library: My L.A.

Summer Reading Challenge for

Children, Teens, & Adults

Los Angeles Public Library

lapl.org/summer

Families will want to join the Los Angeles Public Library’s SUMMER READING CHALLENGE for children, teens, and adults. This is an educational opportunity to earn badges for reading and completing fun, learning based activities. Register on the lapl.org/summer website. ‘

Annual Summer Reading Program: Find Your Voice

Long Beach Public Library

longbeach.beanstack.org/reader365

longbeach.gov/library/visit/locations/

In Long Beach, there is a summer reading program as well. The Long Beach public library’s “Find Your Voice” campaign features special activities and events at all 12 Long Beach library locations. Details are on the longbeach and longbeach.gov websites.

Long Beach Burger Week

Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th

burgerweeklb.com

LONG BEACH BURGER WEEK is coming to a close. This is an opportunity for Long Beach residents and visitors to support local restaurants during a critical time while. Restaurants are still struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Try new places or visit personal favorites. The juicy details are on the burgerweeklb.com.

So, let’s make this a tasty, time to eat Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.