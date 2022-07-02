This is the FIRST SATURDAY OF JULY! HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND!

What are you doing today? Hmmm? Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy!

-000-

Hangar Talk

Big Flying Demo Day

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

This is the Douglas C-53D Skytrooper also known as the D-Day Doll. Learn about this historic World War Two aircraft at today’s Hangar Talk at the Planes of Fame Museum Air Museum in Chino. The planesoffame.org website says some cool cars are part of today’s historic experience.

-0-

War Surplus on Wheels: WW Two Influence on Hot Rodding

10am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Learn the fascinating history of these race cars known as “Belly Tank Lakesters” at the Lyon Air Museum exhibition WAR SURPLUS ON WHEELS : WORLD WAR TWO’S INFLUENCE ON HOT RODDING. These race cars were built using WWII surplus fighter aircraft “external fuel drop tanks,” also called “belly tanks” and frequently the same tanks used on the P-38 Lightning. Large enough to hold a driver and engine, these war surplus tanks provided an inexpensive opportunity for racers to acquire a workable and exceptionally streamlined “race car body,” rather than going through the effort and expense of fabricating one. Exhibition details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.

-0-

First Saturday Cruise-In

9am to Noon

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

theadm.org

Cruise-In Action happens at The Zimmerman Driving Museum in El Segundo from 9am until Noon. The automobiledrivingmuseum.org website says the spectator free event features motorcycles as well as classic cars. Refreshments are available.

-0-

Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale

Botanical Center

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

Hundreds of unique drought tolerant plants are featured at the 55th annual Cactus and Succulent Show at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. The huntington.org website says experts from the Cactus and Succulent Society of America are here to answer your gardening and purchase questions.

-0-

Free Admission

Gwynn Murrill : Animal Nature

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu

310 506 4851

arts.pepperdine.edu

Animal art is on display in Malibu at the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. This is the work of sculptor Gwynn Murrill in the exhibition Animal Nature. We can explore her elegant sculptures of wood, bronze, marble and clay. The arts.pepperdine.edu website says admission is free. Check the website for tour hours and parking information.

-0-

90th Anniversary Exhibit

foaSOUTH gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

Lagunafestivalofarts.org

A variety of artists are featured at the foaSOUTH Off-Site Gallery, which is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. The lagunafestivalofarts.org says we can browse the gallery daily and admission is free.

-0-

Opening Weekend

Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

While you are in Laguna Beach, the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival is open. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists display and sell their paintings, their one-of-a-kind jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food. Baaaaaaby, don’t miss the Meatball Tacos. Ask me how I know. Yum!

-0-

So, let’s make this a “…an appreciate art…” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-