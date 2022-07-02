This is the FIRST SATURDAY OF JULY! HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND!
What are you doing today? Hmmm? Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy!
-000-
Hangar Talk
Big Flying Demo Day
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino Airport
Chino
909 597 3722
planesoffame.org
This is the Douglas C-53D Skytrooper also known as the D-Day Doll. Learn about this historic World War Two aircraft at today’s Hangar Talk at the Planes of Fame Museum Air Museum in Chino. The planesoffame.org website says some cool cars are part of today’s historic experience.
-0-
War Surplus on Wheels: WW Two Influence on Hot Rodding
10am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
lyonairmuseum.org
Learn the fascinating history of these race cars known as “Belly Tank Lakesters” at the Lyon Air Museum exhibition WAR SURPLUS ON WHEELS : WORLD WAR TWO’S INFLUENCE ON HOT RODDING. These race cars were built using WWII surplus fighter aircraft “external fuel drop tanks,” also called “belly tanks” and frequently the same tanks used on the P-38 Lightning. Large enough to hold a driver and engine, these war surplus tanks provided an inexpensive opportunity for racers to acquire a workable and exceptionally streamlined “race car body,” rather than going through the effort and expense of fabricating one. Exhibition details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.
-0-
First Saturday Cruise-In
9am to Noon
The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
theadm.org
Cruise-In Action happens at The Zimmerman Driving Museum in El Segundo from 9am until Noon. The automobiledrivingmuseum.org website says the spectator free event features motorcycles as well as classic cars. Refreshments are available.
-0-
Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale
Botanical Center
The Huntington
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino
626 405 2100
Huntington.org
Hundreds of unique drought tolerant plants are featured at the 55th annual Cactus and Succulent Show at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. The huntington.org website says experts from the Cactus and Succulent Society of America are here to answer your gardening and purchase questions.
-0-
Free Admission
Gwynn Murrill : Animal Nature
Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
24255 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu
310 506 4851
arts.pepperdine.edu
Animal art is on display in Malibu at the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. This is the work of sculptor Gwynn Murrill in the exhibition Animal Nature. We can explore her elegant sculptures of wood, bronze, marble and clay. The arts.pepperdine.edu website says admission is free. Check the website for tour hours and parking information.
-0-
90th Anniversary Exhibit
foaSOUTH gallery
1006 South Coast Highway
Laguna Beach
949 494 1145
Lagunafestivalofarts.org
A variety of artists are featured at the foaSOUTH Off-Site Gallery, which is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. The lagunafestivalofarts.org says we can browse the gallery daily and admission is free.
-0-
Opening Weekend
Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
While you are in Laguna Beach, the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival is open. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists display and sell their paintings, their one-of-a-kind jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food. Baaaaaaby, don’t miss the Meatball Tacos. Ask me how I know. Yum!
-0-
So, let’s make this a “…an appreciate art…” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-