It’s the last Saturday of July! Yikes! Where did the month go?
Well, let’s get out safely. Learn something new. Explore interesting places. Here are some suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. It’s a good idea to check each location before you visit so you are aware of each venue’s Coronavirus guidelines.
Enjoy!
-000-
Andy Warhol: CARS
Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323-930-2277
See the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz automotive designs envisioned by Pop Artist Andy Warhol in his priceless silk screens as well as the priceless vehicles at the exhibition Andy Warhol : Cars, works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.
-0-
War Surplus on Wheels: WW Two Influence on Hot Rodding
10am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
lyonairmuseum.org
Learn the fascinating history of these race cars known as “Belly Tank Lakesters” at the Lyon Air Museum exhibition WAR SURPLUS ON WHEELS : WORLD WAR TWO’S INFLUENCE ON HOT RODDING.
These race cars were built using WWII surplus fighter aircraft “external fuel drop tanks,” also called “belly tanks” and frequently the same tanks used on the P-38 Lightning. Large enough to hold a driver and engine, these war surplus tanks provided an inexpensive opportunity for racers to acquire a workable and exceptionally streamlined “race car body,” rather than going through the effort and expense of fabricating one.
Exhibition details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.
-0-
100th Anniversary of Hal Roach’s “Our Gang”
The Hollywood Museum (Historic Max Factor Building)
1660 North Highland Avenue
Hollywood
323 464 7776
TheHollywoodMuseum.com
The 100th anniversary of Hal Roach’s OUR GANG film shorts is being celebrated at the historic Max Factor Building, now the Hollywood Museum. OUR GANG has been part of historic film culture since 1922. The series broke ground showing white and black children interacting during the Jim Crow segregation era of the United States. Learn more about the exhibit and tour information at thehollywoodmuseum.com.
-0-
Fiesta!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
4949 York Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 250 9995
Bobbakermarionettetheater.com
There’s a Fiesta! Happening at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, which has been pulling the strings on family fun since 1963. Fiesta! is a love letter to Latin America, introducing new artwork, characters, music and costumes. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.
-0-
State Fair Entertainment
The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles
Santa Anita Park
285 West Huntington Drive
Arcadia
statefairent.com
There’s a whole lot of fun to be found in Arcadia at THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. The statefairent.com website lists the LONG LIST of Santa Anita Park fair events, stunt shows, concerts and well as fair food.
-0-
Free Harbor Boat Tours
First Come, First Serve
Port of Los Angeles
10:30am to 3pm
portoflosangeles.org
The Port of Los Angeles offers free boat tours of the Los Angeles Harbor today. The free, first-come, first-serve excursions happen every half hour from 10:30am to 3pm. The 60-minute narrated tours depart from the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.
There are three “dog-friendly” boat tours at 11am, Noon, and 2p.m. Boat tour details and parking information are on the portoflosangeles.org website.
So, let’s make this a “set sail” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-