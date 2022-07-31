It’s the last Saturday of July! Yikes! Where did the month go?

Well, let’s get out safely. Learn something new. Explore interesting places. Here are some suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. It’s a good idea to check each location before you visit so you are aware of each venue’s Coronavirus guidelines.

Enjoy!

-000-

Andy Warhol: CARS

Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-930-2277

www.petersen.org

See the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz automotive designs envisioned by Pop Artist Andy Warhol in his priceless silk screens as well as the priceless vehicles at the exhibition Andy Warhol : Cars, works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

-0-

War Surplus on Wheels: WW Two Influence on Hot Rodding

10am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Learn the fascinating history of these race cars known as “Belly Tank Lakesters” at the Lyon Air Museum exhibition WAR SURPLUS ON WHEELS : WORLD WAR TWO’S INFLUENCE ON HOT RODDING.

These race cars were built using WWII surplus fighter aircraft “external fuel drop tanks,” also called “belly tanks” and frequently the same tanks used on the P-38 Lightning. Large enough to hold a driver and engine, these war surplus tanks provided an inexpensive opportunity for racers to acquire a workable and exceptionally streamlined “race car body,” rather than going through the effort and expense of fabricating one.

Exhibition details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.

-0-

100th Anniversary of Hal Roach’s “Our Gang”

The Hollywood Museum (Historic Max Factor Building)

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

323 464 7776

TheHollywoodMuseum.com

The 100th anniversary of Hal Roach’s OUR GANG film shorts is being celebrated at the historic Max Factor Building, now the Hollywood Museum. OUR GANG has been part of historic film culture since 1922. The series broke ground showing white and black children interacting during the Jim Crow segregation era of the United States. Learn more about the exhibit and tour information at thehollywoodmuseum.com.

-0-

Fiesta!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com

There’s a Fiesta! Happening at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, which has been pulling the strings on family fun since 1963. Fiesta! is a love letter to Latin America, introducing new artwork, characters, music and costumes. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.

-0-

State Fair Entertainment

The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles

Santa Anita Park

285 West Huntington Drive

Arcadia

statefairent.com

There’s a whole lot of fun to be found in Arcadia at THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. The statefairent.com website lists the LONG LIST of Santa Anita Park fair events, stunt shows, concerts and well as fair food.

-0-

Free Harbor Boat Tours

First Come, First Serve

Port of Los Angeles

10:30am to 3pm

portoflosangeles.org

The Port of Los Angeles offers free boat tours of the Los Angeles Harbor today. The free, first-come, first-serve excursions happen every half hour from 10:30am to 3pm. The 60-minute narrated tours depart from the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

There are three “dog-friendly” boat tours at 11am, Noon, and 2p.m. Boat tour details and parking information are on the portoflosangeles.org website.

So, let’s make this a “set sail” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-