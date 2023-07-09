It’s Saturday! This beautiful summer day there are several interesting opportunities and several spectacular events. Take a look. Enjoy. Please stay safe!

-000-

Something for the Summer

Southern California Gallery

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

aquariumofpacific.org

Rescued Baby Sea Otters

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 951-3153

pacific.to/saveseaotters

Adopt an Animal Program!

aquariumofpacific.org

New at the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Southern California Gallery. Learn all about it on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

Also new at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, these once stranded Sea Otters.

Meet these adorable, endangered juvenile sea otters, part of the yearlong 25th anniversary celebration at the Aquarium of the Pacific. The aquariumofpacific.org website details the extensive anniversary celebration events.

-0-

*Tall Tiki Tales: Catalina as a South Seas Island

*Skirting Issues: Hula Moves Stateside

*Below the Surface: The Catalina Photographs of Bruce Hall

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

Take a little trip from the Aquarium of the Pacific to Catalina, to see the museum for art and history’s TALL TIKI TALES : CATALINA AS A SOUTH SEAS ISLAND. This teaches us about the island’s contribution as a film set to Hollywood movies.

Then, there’s SKIRTING ISSUES: HULA MOVES STATESIDE, where we can explore the Hawaiian craze of the late 1890s to its current popularity.

And, how about this?! BELOW THE SURFACE : THE CATALINA PHOTOGRAPHS OF BRUCE HALL. The museum features his remarkable underwater photographs at Casino Point Dive Park, photographs that are remarkable because the photographic artist is legally blind.

Some Bruce Hall’s photos are part of the Library of Congress permanent collection in addition to what is currently featured at the Catalina Museum for Art and History. To see all of the “SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER” exhibitions and to schedule a visit, check the catalinamuseum.org website.

-0-

“Good Trouble” Yacht Racing Team

First Diverse Sailing Team

Transpacific Yacht Race 2023

transpacyc.com

Offshore Racing Outreach

sailoro.org

There are 58 teams competing in this year’s historic more than two-thousand-miles Transpacific Ocean Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu, among them, the first diversity team, sailing GOOD TROUBLE, named in honor of the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famous for his call to action “…never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble…”

The team is skippered by award winning captain Marie Rogers.

We can track the progress of the GOOD TROUBLE on the transpacyc.com website as it races to the finish line in Honolulu. And we can support Captain Rogers and her team’s efforts to bring more diversity to the “Sport of Kings” by visiting the Offshore Racing Outreach website and donating to the nonprofit organization at sailoro.org.

So, let’s make this a learn something about the sea Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-