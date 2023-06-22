It’s Saturday! We can celebrate everything from Pride Month to Health Care for Women. All of this and more in featured in today’s report.

Watch the broadcast here and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Saturday, June 10th @ 12:30pm

Drop-In Workshops for Families: Puppets and PRIDE!

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences celebrates June, Pride Month, with a variety of special programs and events.

This afternoon there’s a “Drop-In Workshop for Families” entitled Puppets and Pride!” featuring puppets from the longest running puppet theater in the United States, the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.

Today’s Puppets and Pride event begins at 12:30pm at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. To learn more about today’s special Pride Month event and all of the June Pride Month activities, check the academymuseum.org website.

Dr. Pearl Grimes, MD

Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

5670 Wilshire Boulevard, #650

Los Angeles

pearlgrimesmd.com/pigmentation

June is also Vitiligo Awareness Month. The subject of the skin disease has become conversation because of fashion models such as Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson Winnie Harlow.

Dr. Pearl Grimes is the leading international authority on vitiligo and pigmentation disorders.

You can find more information about the latest treatments as well as before and after images on the website for Dr. Grimes Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

The Godfather of the GTO

Jim Wangers of Life

9am to Noon

Petersen Automotive Museum

Jim Wangers is known as marketing genius, “The Godfather of the Pontiac GTO” was Jim Wangers. Mr. Wangers, then Pontiac chief engineer John DeLorean and Pontiac executives are considered among the team responsible for converting Pontiac’s midsize Tempest into the Pontiac GTO, the vehicle that began the generation of muscle cars. Mr. Wangers has passed away in his sleep at the age of 97. The Petersen Automotive Museum website invites the public to a celebration of his life happening at the automotive museum from 9am to Noon.

spcaLA Pet Adoption Day

Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin K-9 Wave Maker

10am to 3pm

spcaLA Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 Spring Street

Long Beach

SpcaLA.com/events

Are you familiar with the Lucy Pet Foundation’s Gnarly Crankin K-9 Wave Maker and its surfing dogs? This Irwindale Fiesta Parade Float creation was the star of the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade complete with dogs rescued from local shelters. Well, you can see it in action today in Long Beach because today is spcaLA Pet Adoption Day. The spcaLA.com/events website indicates the fun begins at 10am continues to 3pm with pet adoptions only 20-dollars as part of a surfing celebration including vendor booths, food trucks, and prizes.

Free Admission!

Doors Open at 7am

KJLH Women’s Health Expo 2023 Presented by Black Infant Health

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

Kjlhradio.com

Today’s KJLH Women’s Health Expo is happening at the Long Beach Convention Center. The theme this year is Black Infant Health because federal health statistics report a higher infant mortality rate among people of color. Today’s special event also present a host of experts and celebrities discussing everything from healthy lifestyles to healthy eating. Everything you need to know is on the kjlhradio.com website.

So, let’s make this a “get healthy and get some important information” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.