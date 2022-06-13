It’s Saturday! There’s plenty to see and to do both indoors and outdoors. Take a look at this list to find something you might like!

Please stay safe! Enjoy!

Armstrong Garden Centers

10 Water Saving Tips

ArmstrongGarden.com

Be Water Wise

Metropolitan Water District

Be Water Wise

bewaterwise.com

It’s hot! A drought has been declared and there are water restrictions! There are useful water conservation tips on the Armstrong Garden Centers website, armstronggarden.com AND the Metropolitan Water District has its “Be Water Wise” list, which contains a list of residential and commercial water rebate programs.

2022 California Watermelon Festival

Hansen Dam Soccer Fields

Lake View Terrace

watermelonfest.org

This is refreshing! The California Watermelon Festival includes all-you-can-eat watermelon, family fun activities, entertainment, a custom car show and more. Tickets are on the watermelonfest.org website.

Getty 25 Celebrates Koreatown

11am to 6pm

Liberty Park

3700 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebration is happening in Koreatown. In Lincoln Park, enjoy hands on art workshops, food, performances immersive digital experiences of the Getty art collections and more.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates events is the getty.edu website.

Free!

Long Beach Architecture Week

10am

Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum of Cal State Long Beach

1250 North Bellflower Boulevard

Long Beach

architecture.lbhomeliving.com

Discover the newly expanded Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum of Cal State Long Beach. A free tour, part of Long Beach Architecture Week, highlights the recent conservation of a Millard Sheets mosaic saved from the wrecking ball by a preservation project led by the Museum and supported by Farmers and Merchants Bank of Long Beach. The original work, constructed from 1975 to 1977, was in installed inside the Lakewood Home Savings Bank, and was relocated and conserved by RLA Conservation in consultation with an original member of Millard Sheets’ studio, Brian Worley. Composed of over 100,000 tesserae smalti glass tiles, the work weighs in at over two tons and had to be cut into ten segments to be dissembled and re-installed on-site near the Museum’s Horn Center entrance. The architecture.lbhomeliving.com website contains schedule information.

PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup

9am to 5pm

Life Time Rancho San Clemente

111 Avenida Vista Montana

San Clemente

pickleballtournaments.com

NO! It’s not Tennis! It’s the PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup happening this weekend in San Clemente. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong started in 1965. Learn more about it at this weekend’s competition. Ticket information is on the pickleballtournaments.com website.

So, let’s make this a “ learn a new sport “ Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

