It’s Father’s Day Weekend! There is a long list of family friendly events, so check out the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Quilting a Community: Celebrating Gee’s Bend

Saturday, June 17th, 2023

10am to 4pm

Scott Galleries of American Art and Various Garden Locations

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino, CA 91108

huntington.org

In addition to the famous quilt made by Gee’s Bend quilter Mary Lee Bendolph, there are rare classic prints made by quilters Loretta Bennett, Loretta Pettway and Louisana Bendolph.

Well, today you can explore this unique Juneteenth exhibition and participate in the day long festival Quilting a Community festival Celebrating Gee’s Bend at the Huntington. Meet Gee’s Bend quiltmaker Louisana Bendolph as well as the Paulson Fontaine Press quilt printmakers, and more — by the way the huntington.org website says food and beverages are available — plus music and performances — from 10am to 4pm for this special celebration of

African American art.

Reflections on the First Year of “The Cheech”

Cheech Collects

Origenes / Origins

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 711

riversideartmuseum.org

In Riverside, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture celebrates its one-year anniversary with a weekend of new exhibitions including nearly 90 works of art never seen before pieces from the “Cheech Collects” collection.

According to the riversideartmuseum.org in addition to new art there is a ticketed benefit concert for the new museum that begins at 7pm. Tickets and details are available on the website.

June is Pride Month

Drop-In Workshops for Families:

Puppets & Pride

Saturday @ 12:30pm

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences celebrates June, Pride Month, with a variety of special programs and events.

This afternoon there’s a “Drop-In Workshop for Families” entitled Puppets and Pride!” featuring puppets from the longest running puppet theater in the United States, the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.

Today’s Puppets and Pride event begins at 12:30pm at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. To learn more about today’s special Pride Month event and all of the June Pride Month activities, check the academymuseum.org website.

Free Admission!

Drive for Hope: Cars & Coffee Event

7:30am – 10am

Marconi Automotive Museum & Foundation

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

949 405 4455

marconimuseum.org

Grab a cup of coffee and cruise to the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation in Tustin. Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the DRIVE FOR HOPE in honor of Family Awareness Month. The marconimuseum.org website says the 7:00am to 10am is a fundraiser for the Marconi Foundation for Kids.

We Are Porsche

75th Anniversary of Porsche

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Petersen.org

This Father’s Day weekend, Petersen Automotive Museum celebrates the 75th anniversary of the sports car and its history in the sports car culture with the new exhibit WE ARE PORSCHE. The petersen.org website says there are more than 40 exceptional automobiles, as well as Porsche’s featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and more.

Maranello Masterpieces: The Legacy of Enzo Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Also, at the Petersen for Father’s Day weekend, the Maranello Masterpieces: The Legacy of Enzo Ferrari. The ten-car exhibit charts the development of the Prancing Horse’s most influential models, from the first Ferrari, the 125S of 1947, to the 769bhp F12 TdF launched in 2017. The petersen.org website says eight of the cars showcased were personally overseen by Enzo Ferrari, who founded his eponymous marque in the aftermath of World War Two.

So, let’s make this “an automotive celebration of Father’s Day” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.