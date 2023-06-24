It’s Saturday! This is not just a day for relaxing, it’s a day for learning and exploring new opportunities and new information. Here are some Saturday suggestions. Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Gayle 😊

-0-

Sports Legends Auction

This Weekend

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

A sweat-stained jersey worn by U.S. basketball legend Michael Jordan in a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games will hit the auction block in Los Angeles in June, estimated to sell at between $400,000 and $600,000.

The white jersey with red, white and blue trim and ‘USA Basketball’ on the front is signed by Jordan and will be auctioned as part of a “Sports Legends” collection of sports memorabilia and collectibles auction that begins Friday, June 23rd and continues to Sunday, June 25th at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The U.S. basketball “Dream Team” that played at those Olympics – when professional NBA players were first allowed to compete – brought together some of the best players of all time, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The U.S. easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

All of the proceeds from the auctioned Jordan collection will be donated to benefit a center for women and children’s health in Nairobi, Kenya, said Julien’s Gallery Director Kody Frederick. For more information about the more than 300 historic artifacts available, check the juliensauctions.com website.

To see this and the hundreds of sports items from basketball to baseball to soccer and more featured in this weekend’s SPORTS LEGENDS AUCTIONS at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, check the: juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

Exotikon

Wisdome LA

1147 Palmetto Street

Los Angeles

exotikon.com

This weekend, in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District, EXOTICON.

Details about what’s described as, “a theme park of escapism, complete with different lands, shopping, live music, symposiums, displays, projections and more, take a look at the exotikon.com website.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Mother Nature’s exotic world of butterflies is on display at the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

The nhm.org website has all of the information you need to schedule your visit.

-0-

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

This is right next door to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The art of the ancient Mayan civilization at MAYA: THE EXHIBITION. This is on display at the California Science Center. The Exposition Park experience contains more than 250 authentic artifacts, many on tour outside of Guatemala for the first time highlighting the ancient Maya civilization of Mexico and Central America. The californiasciencecenter.org website suggests we enhance the exhibition experience by seeing the IMAX movie MYSTERY OF THE MAYA while you’re here.

-0-

We Are Porsche

75th Anniversary of Porsche

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Petersen.org

Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary at Petersen Automotive Museum. The largest Porsche exhibition of its kind teaches us the sports car’s history and its importance in sports car culture. The petersen.org website has exhibition details and visitor information.

So, let’s make this a leisurely, connect with nature driving a historic sports car Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. (Hmmm! I wonder if there is a car wash nearby?)