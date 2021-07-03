Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 26th, 2021

It’s Saturday! As Covid safety regulations change, so do the places we can explore. Now, we have both virtual and in-person choices, provided we acknowledge certain guidelines.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

–000-

The Mosaic Tile House

1116 Palms Boulevard

Venice

gonzaloduran.com

Ohhh! Look at this! The Mosaic Tile House in Venice! It is the creation of artists Cheri Pan and Gonzalo Duran. To tour — on Saturdays — the colorful California bungalow covered with tiles and fascinating objects, make your reservations at the gonzaloduran.com website.

–0-

Battleship Iowa STEM Adventure Camp

Battleship Iowa Museum

Activity Materials, Camp T-Shirt, & Daily Snack

pacificbattleship.com

The Battleship Iowa’s STEM Adventure Camp is available for first through eighth graders. Campers will be introduced to history and science as well as the valuable scientific and engineering concepts as they were applied in the design and operation of the historic Battleship Iowa. Register at pacificbattleship.com

-0-

Project Pipeline Architecture Summer Camp

Southern California Chapter

The National Organization of Minority Architects

Live Online Workshops & Activities

Virtual Building & Office Tours

socalnoma.org/summer-camp

This Summer Camp — The Architecture Summer Camp produced by the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects — is open to interested youngsters — ages 10-to-17.

Who knows? She might become the next Norma Sklarek. She was the first Black woman to become a licensed architect in the U.S., who worked on several Southern California projects including the Pacific Design Design Center.

Summer camp registration instruction and fees are on the SoCal Noma website.

-0-

Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand

Saturday

Live Online: Big Retro Slide Show Celebrating Sun, Fun & Fantasy

6pm

$25.00

charlesphoenix.com

“It is the age of space and we have just landed in the most modern metropolis in the known universe,” says Charles Phoenix, as he leads us on a madcap mashup of mid-century suburbia, car culture, googie architecture, iconic landmarks, famous attractions, Hollywood glamour, theme parks, people, parties, and more galore!

Be prepared for this festive, fun-filled, family friendly adventure extravaganza to inspire your imagination and make your SoCal lovin’ spirit soar like never before!

-0-

The Other Art Fair L.A.

Los Angeles

Row DTLA

theotherartfair.com

Discover and buy from a curated selection of 75 emerging artists at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, taking place live at ROW DTLA.

Plus, buy art online 365 days a year via the Online Studios and discover on-demand content of new virtual art fair offerings.

-0-

Low Cost Vaccine Clinic

10am to 2pm

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562 216 2542

spcala.com

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is hosting a Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on Saturday, June 26th from 10am to 2pm at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, 7700 E. Spring Street in Long Beach. At Saturday’s clinic, spcaLA Medical Staff will administer vaccines for dogs and cats, as well as flea/tick treatments, de-wormers, and microchips.

Low Cost Vaccine Clinic for dogs and cats!

The clinic will be held outdoors with clear markers for social distancing. The exam area will be sanitized after each patient, and hand-sanitizer will be available throughout. Masks are mandatory and must be worn over the mouth and nose at all times. Please stay home if you are feeling ill or if you or someone you have recently had contact with has been diagnosed with or shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Clinic Prices

Rabies: $10

Bordetella: $15

CIV (Canine Influenza): $25 (requires booster)

FVRCP: $20

DHPP: $20

FeLV: $20

Microchipping: $30 (does not include registration)

Roundworm: $20

Tapeworm: $25

Flea treament: $20

Kitten package: $50 (for kittens 6-12 weeks old. Includes FVRCP, de-wormer, and microchip)

Puppy package: $60 (for puppies 6-12 weeks old. Includes DHPP, bordetella, de-wormer, and microchip)

Dogs must be on a secure collar and leash. Cats must be in a cat carrier. Pet parents should have their vaccine records and payment (cash or credit) handy. Clients should expect to wait in a socially distanced line and fill out paperwork on a clipboard. Public bathrooms are not available.

-0-

Surf’s Up Adoptions – EXTENDED!

Pet Adoption Fees Only $25.00 Until the End of June

spcala.com/adopt

Shelter pets are ready for Summer! To celebrate, pet adoption fees are $25 now until June 30th at Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). Reduced adoption fees are for qualified adopters (exclusions may apply). Interested adopters may visit spcaLA.com/adopt and click ‘Apply to Adopt’. Pet adoptions are currently an online process, and spcaLA pet adoption centers are closed to the public.

-0-

WESTFIELD TOPANGA & THE VILLAGE LAUNCHES “HELLO SUNSHINE,” A WEEKEND LONG SERIES OF SUMMERTIME EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

From retailer giveaways, live music, ferris wheel rides, to larger than life outdoor games, Westfield Topanga & The Village’s “Hello Sunshine” campaign has arrived just in time for the warm summer months ahead. Friends, families, and neighbors are welcome to discover the essence of the season and enjoy an ambiance that will bring back imagination and celebration once again.

Events and activations are free and open to the public until June 27th 7:00PM

Westfield Topanga & The Village | 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd | Canoga Park, CA 91303

The celebrations will commence with the following line-up of activities:

Backyard Bash: Experience outdoor games, music, product giveaways, and tasty treats

Ferris Wheel Rides:: Take a ride to remember! Minimum height requirement is 42″ and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Hello Sunshine VIP Lounge: Enjoy complimentary sips and gifts, exclusively for Gold and Platinum Westfield Rewards Members.

Splish, Splash, Summer Blast: Kids can cool off in the pop-jets, or splash along the water scrim.

Face Painting: Complimentary face painting for children.

Popsicle Party: Indulge in some fruit-flavored treats

To make the experience even more enjoyable, guests will have the opportunity to receive scratch card giveaways for the chance to win thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes from retailers like Aldo, Athleta, Blaze Pizza, Lucky Brand, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Neiman Marcus, Starbucks, and more.

For more information on calendar of events, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/topanga/hello-sunshine

-0-

2021 Vintage BMX Bike Show

NBA Racers Reunion & BMX Legends Party

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 – C4

Van Nuys ( Enter on Stagg Street )

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The 50th anniversary of the Bruce Brown movie classic “On Any Sunday” is being celebrated at the 2021 NBA Racers Reunion & Vintage BMX Bike Show happening at the unique Valley Relics Museum, dedicated to the preservation of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley history.

The movie inspired the sport and the classic motorcross bicycles designed for and by youngsters back in the day to resemble the motorcycles the grownups were riding as well as the superstars of the sport among them ABA and BMX Hall of Fame Racer Bob Encinas and BMX Freestyler Rick Thorne.

Event information is on the valleyrelicsmuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this a “…bicycle motorcross kind of Saturday!…” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-