It’s Saturday! What’s going on? Well, there’s a free gardening class, a new circus that involves water, there’s a delicious night market as well as a wine festival and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more events and information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Free In-Store Class: Plumeria 101

9am to 10am

Select Stores

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena

626 799 7139

armstronggarden.com

Jesse Bawsel of Armstrong Garden Centers Pasadena says lots of color is the key to summer gardening as well as knowing what to plant and what not to plant during the hot weather. Classes, some of them free, are available.

This morning, learn about plumeria beautiful flowering plant that loves lots of sun. The armstronggarden.com website has the list of classes and class registration information.

Cirque Italia

Water Circus

Ontario Mills

Ontario

941 704 8572

cirqueitalia.com

A colorful good time is promised by Cirque Italia in Southern California with its unique water circus! That’s right water and circus performers. See for yourself this weekend in Ontario. The cirqueitalia.com website has the list of time and locations.

626 Night Market

4pm-11pm

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

626nightmarket.com

Good eats are available at what’s described as “the largest night market in Orange County.” The 626 Night Market at the OC Fair & Event Center invites us to sample the cuisine, merchandise, crafts, and art of more than two-hundred vendors. Ticket information is on the 626nightmarket.com website.

18th Annual LA WINEFEST: An Exploration of Taste

Harry Bridges Memorial Park

Long Beach

lawinefest.com

This is a weekend to sip, savor, and stroll at the 18th LAWineFest. The Long Beach event features hundreds of award-winning wines from around the world. The Harry Bridges Memorial Park event is designed to bring to our attention the mission of the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club. Weekend ticket information is on the lawinefest.com website.

Long Beach Architecture Week

Now thru June 11th

lbhomeliving.com

While you are in Long Beach, pick up some tickets for Long Beach Architecture Week. Now through Sunday, June 11th, there are tours, events and educational opportunities celebrating architecture, promote preservation, sustainability, and new developments. Tickets and the fascinating schedule of events are on the lbhomeliving.com.

Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

spcala

10am-2pm

Jane Addams Park

15114 Firmona Avenue

Lawndale

spcaLA.com/event

Let me translate that for you! Cutie pie is telling us the spcaLA offers low-cost vaccines today for dogs and cats. The vaccination menu at Jane Addams Park in Lawndale includes everything plus flea treatments, microchips and more. Guidelines for participating in this special spcaLA event are on the spcaLA.com/event website.

Open House: Guide Dogs of America

10am to 3pm

13479 Glenoaks Boulevard

Sylmar

818 362 5834

guidedogsofamerica.org

(***Please leave personal pets at home!***)

Today is Open House at Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines. Folks at the Sylmar campus want us to learn what it takes to produce their highly skilled service dogs.

The guidedogsofamerica.org website says the nonprofit organizations’ special event is from 10am to 3pm. It asks that you please leave your personal pets at home.

So, let’s make this “a do not forget our four-legged friends Saturday” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.