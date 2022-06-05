It’s Saturday! There are many interesting and special events on today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list.

-0-

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Secrets of World War Two

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

New at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, SECRETS OF WWII, where there are more than 100 rare artifacts and unique stories that were classified that are now available to the public.

-0-

Remember the Battle of Midway – 80 Years Later

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

The 80th anniversary of the “Battle of Midway” is observed at the Planes of Fame Museum in Chino. Museum aircraft and guest speakers present the historic events that led up to the June 1942 battle at Midway Island and the action of four days of Naval aviation combat. The museum website suggests arriving early for this special event.

-0-

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

Lake Skinner Regional Park

tvbwf.com

It’s a weekend for the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival. Take a morning ride in the colorful hot air balloons, taste some of the finest wines produced in the Temecula Valley, and party to a weekend of entertainment. Everything you need to know is on the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival website.

-0-

Electrify Expo Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

electrifyexpo.com

Electric Mobility is theme of the Electrify Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. Keep an eye on this, the Indi One EV, from a startup carmaker headquartered in Southern California. The company says its vehicle integrated computer makes it different from the competition. See for yourself. The electrifyexpo.com has event details.

-0-

Gilmore Auto Show

The Original Farmers Market

Farmers Market Plaza

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

farmersmarketla.com

Nearly 100 America classic cars are on display at the 26th Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show celebrating Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, Duesenbergs and more. According to the FarmersMarketLA.com, this luxury vehicle fashion show begins at 11am.

-0-

Free!

Opera on The Beach, Park, & Fairgrounds

laopera.org/performances

This is an excerpt of the Giuseppe Verdi Opera classic Aida. Usually, it would cost you a small fortune to get tickets to experience this Italian love story.

Well, thanks to LA Opera, we are treated to a free live simulcast at the Santa Monica Pier, Newhall Park in Santa Clarita, and the Pomona Fairplex. The laopera.org website the “grandest of grand operas” begins at 7:30 tonight.

So, let’s make this a “enjoy some cultcha” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-