It’s Saturday! Spring is in the air! For some that means love, for others that means being in the mood for a some car shopping. Autotrader.com has some guidance and help.

It’s a day to salute an automotive icon and to celebrate Women’s History Month. All of that and more is on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Autotrader

Best Cars for 2023

Autotrader.com

Autotrader.com has released its comprehensive list of BEST CARS for 2023 spotlighting 11 of what, Executive Editor Brian Moody describes as the BEST OF THE BEST.

Brian Moody says this year’s list includes performance vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles, SUVs, and sedans. Review the complete list on the autotrader.com website.

Carroll Shelby Tribute

Saturday, 10am-Noon

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Carroll Shelby; automotive designer, racing driver, and entrepreneur, known for his high-performance Shelby Cobra and Mustang. He is being honored today at the Lyon Air Museum at its 4th Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute. The 10am to Noon event celebrates the automotive icon’s aviation and auto innovation. Tickets to this impressive automotive car show are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.

Women’s History Month

Oscar Nominated Costume Designers

Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

March is Women’s History Month! Film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter is among the women of extraordinary achievement in America. She is the first Black woman in history to win two Oscars. Carter won her first Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Then, Carter made history as only the second costume designer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Costume designer Edith Head was the first in 1960.

At last Sunday’s Academy Awards, Carter received her second Academy Award for her work on the Marvel sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

We can see the Oscar winning BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER costumes of Ruth E. Carter now on display at the FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

This FREE exhibition featuring the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FORVER costumes, the four Oscar nominated movie costumes, plus the costumes of your favorite 2022 movies is happening at the ART OF COSTUME DESIGN at the FIDM Museum. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this a “MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH” Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.