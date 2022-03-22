It’s Saturday! There are several important events happening today. Here are a few “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Heroes Hall Speaker Series: The Six Triple Eight

11a.m.

Special Guest Speaker

Lt. Col. Patricia Jackson-Kelley

Heroes Hall

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1501

ocfair.com

Learn more about Major Adams and Lt. Col Jackson-Kelley at the special Women’s History Month event this morning at Heroes Hall at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Details are on the ocfair.com website.

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film Presented by FIDM Museum

All Five Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design & More

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

Learn about the women — and men — nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Costume Design at the exhibition “

Art of Costume Design in Film.”

Among the nominees, costume designer Jenny Beavan for her eye-popping ensembles she created for this Disney movie.

See the movie costumes of all five Academy Award nominates at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!

Exclusive Screening

Race Across America 21

The World’s Toughest Bike Race

James Bridges Theater

UCLA @ 7p.m.

Presented by The Bahati Foundation

bahatiraamfunraise.org

While we’re on the subject of movies, there’s this! The Southern California’s Team Thin Energy talking about the challenges of its victorious participation in what’s known as “the world’s toughest bike race. There’s a special screening tonight at UCLA for the documentary produced by director Devon Hoff-Weekes. It follows the four-person race team from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland and first place victory in the competition as well as a successful fundraiser for the Bahati Foundation’s fundraiser for underprivileged South Los Angeles children. The bahatiraamfunraise.org website has documentary ticket information and how get involved with the nonprofit organization.

So, let’s make this a “get up and get motivated Saturday.” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

