We can take advantage of the nicer weather to explore and learn about several important exhibitions and experiences on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Now Through Sunday, March 26th at 2p.m.

The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center

Fedde Middle School

21409 Elaine Avenue

Hawaiian Gardens

Contact : Mike Laughlin at 562-714-5152, wallthathealshg@yahoo.com

The 375-foot replica of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is touring the country. This weekend the memorial and mobile education center is open day and night to visitors at Fedde Middle School in Hawaiian Gardens.

Closing Monday!

Inspiring Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

Huntington.org

Time is running out to explore INSPIRING DISNEY: THE ANIMATION OF FRENCH DECORATIVE ARTS at The Huntington in San Marino. The exhibition teaches us about animator and film producer Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

The groundbreaking exhibition opens this weekend at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, bringing together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs, from more than 20 institutions and museums from around the world, telling the story and the history of Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

Advance reservations are required for tickets to the only West Coast appearance of this touring living memorial of the Holocaust. Available times and dates are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Let's make this a "never forget" Saturday.