It’s Saturday! It’s Academy Awards Weekend! We can celebrate at home! There are, for the first time ever, official OSCARS PARTY KITS and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” report!

Check it out! Have a happy Saturday!

-000-

Celebrate the Oscars at Home!

Academy Museum Store

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseumstore.org

For the first time ever, official, authorized Academy Awards items are available at the new Academy Museum Store inside the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Now, we can get our hands on the NEW official OSCARS VIEWING PARTY KIT as well as embroidered tee shirts, caps, key chains, tote bags and more. Find these and more authorized Academy Award items online and at the Academy Museum Store. Details are on the academymuseumstore.org website.

-0-

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film Presented by FIDM Museum

All Five Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design & More

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

See all five Academy Award nominees in the category of costume design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles, among them the costumes for the 2021 epic science fiction film DUNE. The fidmmuseum.org website has visitor hours and instructions. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Spring @ Descanso

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

descansogardens.org

Spring has sprung at Descanso Gardens. It appears everything is blooming. There is a Spring Celebration today and there are Spring Bloom Tours scheduled. The descansogardens.org website has details including the benefits of membership.

-0-

What’s Blooming?

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

The gardens at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens have come to life. There is color and fragrance on the more than 200-acre historic research and educational institution. There’s so much blooming it’s a good idea to look at the huntington.org website page of what’s blooming and the what’s blooming map to plan your visit.

-0-

What’s Blooming?

The Arboretum

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

626 821 3222

arboretum.org

And, you will see Spring busting out all over at the L.A. Arboretum, where the Blanket Flower, also known as the Gallardia, is in bloom. Learn about the colorful planet and other Springtime blooms at the arboretum.org.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “celebrate Spring” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.