It’s Saturday! Spring is coming! That means there are several new experiences in town. Take a look. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Arsham Auto Motive

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1-323-930-2277

petersen.org

New at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the exhibition “Arsham Auto Motive”. In the Petersen’s Art Car venue, Arsham’s Eroded Blue Calcite Porsche 911 is one of several mesmerizing Arsham vehicles on display, Arsham automotive wall art, an Arsham gas pump and more! The petersen.org has visitor details.

Inside Tesla: Supercharging The Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1-323-930-2277

petersen.org

Right next door to the Arsham Art Cars exhibit, there’s INSIDE TESLA: SUPERCHARGING THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION. This exhibit traces the company’s story from fledgling startup to EV juggernaut.

Check the petersen.org website visitor and ticket information.

The Best You Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

thebestyouexpo.com

If your gung-ho New Year resolution motivation is on the decline, you might find the get back up and go you need at The Best You Expo at the Los Angeles Convention. The event features the world’s experts in personal development, health and wellness, spirituality, and entrepreneurship. The weekend event details are on thebestyouexpo.com website.

Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

The Catalina Museum for Art and History celebrates Indigenous People with an exhibition created by Native American artists entitled Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna. Museum curator Johnny Sampson says Indigenous and Mexican artist River Garza is one of the talented artists.

Details for visiting this exhibition honoring Indigenous People are on the catalinamuseum.org website.

Tall Tiki Tales: Catalina As A South Seas Island

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

Also, at the Catalina Museum for Art & History, “TALL TIKI TALES: CATALINA AS A SOUTH SEAS ISLAND. This exhibition explores Catalina Island’s contribution as a film set in the popularization of tiki culture, tracing the origins from adventure books, their adaptations into Hollywood films, to the subsequent South Seas themed restaurants and bars that dotted the country beginning in the 1930s.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

Ohhh! This is definitely a sign of Spring! The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. The 55 acress of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers are in bloom for approximately six-to-eight weeks. Tickets for this family friendly experience must be purchased online. Details are on theflowerfields.com website.

So, let’s make this a “get ready for Spring” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

