It’s Saturday! May is Military Appreciation Month. We can do more than thank veterans for their service. Here are some suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.
Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you during the broadcast.
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
The Queen Mary Reopens
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
562 435 3511
queenmary.com
The historic Queen Mary’s staterooms have been transformed. Yes, the Queen is back! Reservations for new accommodations as well as tours are available on the queenmary.com website.
LAFD Fire Service Day 2023
Community Health & Wellness
Fire Station 94
4470 Coliseum Street
Los Angeles
lafd.org/news
It’s FIRE SERVICE DAY in the city of Los Angeles. From 10am to 4pm we’re invited to visit our neighborhood Los Angeles Fire Station. In addition to a pancake breakfast fundraiser, there’s an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR. Event locations and details are on the lafd.org/news website.
May is Military Appreciation Month!
Veterans Peer Access Network
Battleship Iowa Museum
National Museum of the Surface Navy
250 South Harbor Boulevard
San Pedro
pacificbattleship.com/vpan
May is Military Appreciation Month. At the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro, we can do more than thank members of the military for their service, we can support the nonprofit organization VETERAN PEER ACCESS NETWORK, VPAN, helping veterans needing vital services.
The pacificbattleship.com/vpan website has volunteer and donation information, as well as information for veterans needing assistance.
May is Military Appreciation Month!
Foundation for Women Warriors
foundationforwomenwarriors.org
310-733-2450, Extension 1.
Email: clientservices@f4ww.org
The Foundation for Women Warriors provides support for women who have served during any era, in any branch of the military.
The foundationforwomenwarriors.org website explains how women veterans can get help and how we can volunteer and donate not just for this month, May as Military Appreciation Month, but all year round.
May is Military Appreciation Month!
78th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day ( V-E Day )
11am-2pm
Admission – $10.00 Per Adult
Commemorative Air Force
455 Aviation Drive
Camarillo
805 482 0064
cafsocal.com
The Commemorative Air Force of Southern California in Camarillo celebrates the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, VICTORY IN EUROPE DAY, May 1945, when Germany unconditionally surrendered its miliary forces to the Allies, including the United States.
Learn more about this historic moment of World War Two at this special Commemorative Air Force event beginning at 11am. Details are on the cafsocal.com website.
May is Military Appreciation Month!
Free!
VOICES Veterans Storytelling Project
5pm-7pm
Jersson Nieto, Baldwin Park, U.S. Army, Sergeant
Khang Phi, Anaheim, U.S. Army, Specialist
Tori Rhoades, Fullerton, U.S. Marines, Corporal
Elizabeth Rocha, Orange, U.S. Marines, Sergeant
Heroes Hall
OC Fair & Event Center
ocfair.com/event/voice-veterans-storytelling-project-3
Meet the veterans and hear their experiences before, during, and after military service tonight at this special May is Military Appreciation Month event, VOICES: VETERANS STORYTELLING PROJECT.
More of these compelling stories are presented tonight from 5pm to 7pm at Heroes Hall at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Admission is free. RSVP on the ocfair.com/event website.
36th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase
1pm-3pm
*The White Shadow (1923)
*Upstream (1927)
Live Musical Accompaniment
Avalon Casino Theater
One Casino Way
Casino Building
Avalon
310 510 4650
catalinamuseum.org/calendar
The historic Avalon Casino Theater on Catalina Island celebrates the 36th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase with 1923 classic THE WHITE SHADOW, Alfred Hitchcock’s first film and the 1927 John Ford comedy UPSTREAM. The double feature provides live musical accompaniment. Get your tickets on the catalinamuseum.org/calendar website.
UniverSoul Circus
Crystal Casino & Hotel
100 Auto Drive North
Compton
universalsoulcircus.com
“The Coolest Show on Earth!” closes this weekend. The UniverSoul Circus has been putting on quite a show at Compton’s LA Crystal Casino and Hotel. Tickets to the closing weekend of Los Angeles performers are available on the universalsoulcircus.com
So, let’s make this a “let’s have some fun” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-