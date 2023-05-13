It’s Saturday! May is Military Appreciation Month. We can do more than thank veterans for their service. Here are some suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

The Queen Mary Reopens

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 435 3511

queenmary.com

The historic Queen Mary’s staterooms have been transformed. Yes, the Queen is back! Reservations for new accommodations as well as tours are available on the queenmary.com website.

LAFD Fire Service Day 2023

Community Health & Wellness

Fire Station 94

4470 Coliseum Street

Los Angeles

lafd.org/news

It’s FIRE SERVICE DAY in the city of Los Angeles. From 10am to 4pm we’re invited to visit our neighborhood Los Angeles Fire Station. In addition to a pancake breakfast fundraiser, there’s an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR. Event locations and details are on the lafd.org/news website.

Veterans Peer Access Network

Battleship Iowa Museum

National Museum of the Surface Navy

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

pacificbattleship.com/vpan

May is Military Appreciation Month. At the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro, we can do more than thank members of the military for their service, we can support the nonprofit organization VETERAN PEER ACCESS NETWORK, VPAN, helping veterans needing vital services.

The pacificbattleship.com/vpan website has volunteer and donation information, as well as information for veterans needing assistance.

Foundation for Women Warriors

foundationforwomenwarriors.org

310-733-2450, Extension 1.

Email: clientservices@f4ww.org

The Foundation for Women Warriors provides support for women who have served during any era, in any branch of the military.

The foundationforwomenwarriors.org website explains how women veterans can get help and how we can volunteer and donate not just for this month, May as Military Appreciation Month, but all year round.

78th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day ( V-E Day )

11am-2pm

Admission – $10.00 Per Adult

Commemorative Air Force

455 Aviation Drive

Camarillo

805 482 0064

cafsocal.com

The Commemorative Air Force of Southern California in Camarillo celebrates the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, VICTORY IN EUROPE DAY, May 1945, when Germany unconditionally surrendered its miliary forces to the Allies, including the United States.

Learn more about this historic moment of World War Two at this special Commemorative Air Force event beginning at 11am. Details are on the cafsocal.com website.

Free!

VOICES Veterans Storytelling Project

5pm-7pm

Jersson Nieto, Baldwin Park, U.S. Army, Sergeant

Khang Phi, Anaheim, U.S. Army, Specialist

Tori Rhoades, Fullerton, U.S. Marines, Corporal

Elizabeth Rocha, Orange, U.S. Marines, Sergeant

Heroes Hall

OC Fair & Event Center

ocfair.com/event/voice-veterans-storytelling-project-3

Meet the veterans and hear their experiences before, during, and after military service tonight at this special May is Military Appreciation Month event, VOICES: VETERANS STORYTELLING PROJECT.

More of these compelling stories are presented tonight from 5pm to 7pm at Heroes Hall at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Admission is free. RSVP on the ocfair.com/event website.

36th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase

1pm-3pm

*The White Shadow (1923)

*Upstream (1927)

Live Musical Accompaniment

Avalon Casino Theater

One Casino Way

Casino Building

Avalon

310 510 4650

catalinamuseum.org/calendar

The historic Avalon Casino Theater on Catalina Island celebrates the 36th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase with 1923 classic THE WHITE SHADOW, Alfred Hitchcock’s first film and the 1927 John Ford comedy UPSTREAM. The double feature provides live musical accompaniment. Get your tickets on the catalinamuseum.org/calendar website.

UniverSoul Circus

Crystal Casino & Hotel

100 Auto Drive North

Compton

universalsoulcircus.com

“The Coolest Show on Earth!” closes this weekend. The UniverSoul Circus has been putting on quite a show at Compton’s LA Crystal Casino and Hotel. Tickets to the closing weekend of Los Angeles performers are available on the universalsoulcircus.com

