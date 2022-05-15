It’s Saturday! If you’re looking for something to do, here are some Saturday suggestions including events that observe May as National Military Appreciation Month.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

May is Military Appreciation Month 2022

For Race and Country : Buffalo Soldiers in California

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

New at the California African American Museum, the extraordinary exhibition, “For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California, FREE at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. Visitor information is on the caamuseum.org website.

U.S. Navy Commissioning Frank E. Petersen Naval Destroyer

Saturday, May 14th @ 9:45am

Charleston, South Carolina

Webcast: USS Frank Petersen Commissioning

dvidhub.net/webcast/28279

usmcu.edu

May is National Military Appreciation Month. The public can witness the commissioning of the Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), the 33rd ship constructed for the destroyer fleet of the U.S. Navy. The vessel is named in honor of General Petersen, the first Black aviator and the first Black general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He died August 2015 of lung cancer at the age of 83.

The commissioning ceremony is this morning in Charleston, South Carolina. We can watch live stream of the historic event on the dvidhub.net website starting at 9:45 a.m. For more information about Lieutenant General Frank E. Petersen, read the “Who’s Who in Marine Corps History website: usmcu.edu.

Getty Center & Getty Trust

10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood @ 11a.m.

Inglewood City Hall

One West Manchester Boulevard

Inglewood

Community Partner : The L.A. Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. The first is Getty Celebrates in Inglewood, starting at Inglewood City Hall in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, also known as YOLA. Performances, workshop and more begin this morning at 11am. The complete schedule of events is the getty.edu website.

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

The 2022 L.A. County returns this weekend following a two-year pandemic postponement. The fair celebrate its 100th birthday with a cooler temperature Spring show instead of its usual hot Fall weather schedule. There’s cashless admission and parking. And deep fry king Chicken Charlie brings his latest cuisine creation. Taste the Cherry Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich for yourself as well as the other new L.A. County Fair adventures. Details and Covid-19 guidelines are on the lacountyfair.com website.

3rd Annual Celebration of Black Excellence

Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement ( CEEM )

L.A. County Fair

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com/ceem

ceem.coop

Also at the L.A. County Fair, CEEM, the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement, celebrating Black Excellence. The ceem.coop website outlines the Saturday and Sunday events including live entertainment and a “Shark Tank” style business pitch competition.

2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

kjlhradio.com

The KJLH Women’s Health Expo returns. 22nd Annual 102.3FM event at the Long Beach Convention Center happens next Saturday, May 21st. But you’re going to want to check the kjlhradio.com website now to register and to see the long list of events that start next Saturday morning at 8am! Among the important guest speakers, Dr. Marcia Glenn. The board-certified dermatologist will discuss the hot topic of alopecia in the wake of the Jada Pinkett, Will Smith, Chris Rock controversy at the Academy Awards.

Dr. Glenn will discuss all the conditions and hair styling behaviors associated with the alopecia, next Saturday at the KJLH Women’s Health Expo. Register now at kjlhradio.com

