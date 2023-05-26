It’s Saturday! There are lots of interesting outdoor activities as well as an opportunity to learn about Latino cuisine today. Take a look at today’s broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information that I didn’t have time to tell you.

Please stay safe!

Wildlife Baby Shower

Saturday, May 20th

Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center

21900 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach

714 374 5587

wwccoc.org

At the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center there are hundreds of baby racoons, baby squirrels, baby opossums, and more, meaning major veterinarian bills as well as big bills for the cost of food and other supplies for the care and feeding of all of this wildlife to get them strong and healthy to return them to the wild. The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center says it costs an average of 125-dollars to rehabilitate each animal. That’s why today’s WILDLIFE BABY SHOWER IS SO IMPORTANT.

We’re invited to the FREE event, which includes FREE parking, from 10am to 2pm, includes variety of family friendly fundraising events. Details are on the wwccoc.org website.

Black Excellence Weekend

CEEM @ the L.A. County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

ceem.coop/lacf2023

The L.A. County Fair is happening in Pomona! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.

This weekend CEEM, that’s short for COOPERATIVE ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT MOVEMENT, a nonprofit organization is celebrating BLACK EXCELLENCE WEEKEND at the L.A. County Fair with education information, entertainment, and an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their best Shark Tank style ideas for a five-thousand prize. Details about the weekend long event are on the ceem.coop/lacf2023 website.

Closing this Weekend!

Renaissance Pleasure Faire: Where Fantasy Rules

15501 Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

renfair.com

This is the closing weekend of THE ORIGINAL RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE in Irwindale. We’re invited to escape 21st century reality to celebrate 16th century Elizabethan-era fantasy. The renfair.com website says it’s not mandatory, but we’re invited to come in costume!

Closing This Weekend!

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate

Pasadena

Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org

This is the closing weekend of the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Latinorestaurantassociation.org/dinelatino

Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks is one of the many restaurants participating in DINE LATINO RESTAURANT WEEK. The latinorestaurantassociation.org/dinelatino website has the list of Latino restaurants offering special take-out as well as dine-in entrees.

May is Military Appreciation Month

61st Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration

Crenshaw Boulevard to Madrona Avenue

Military Exhibits

Del Amo Fashion Center

Torrance

torrance.gov

Today is Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Coast Guard is being honored today at the Annual Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration in Torrance. The parade gets underway this afternoon at 1:30 on Crenshaw Boulevard traveling to Madrona Avenue, where you will find a massive military display at the Del Amo Fashion Center. The torrance.gov has all the weekend long event details.

May is Military Appreciation Month

