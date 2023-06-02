May is Military Appreciation Month. We can demonstrate our appreciation and learn something about the active duty members of the military at LA Fleet Week 2023 happening this weekend in San Pedro.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Now thru Memorial Day

LA Fleet Week 2023

Neighborhood Activations

Public Tours

Expo

lafleetweek.com

discoversanpedro.org

The USS Cincinnati is what the U.S. Navy calls, an Independence-variant littoral combat ship with a crew of 40 and there’s the USS Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser with a complement of 30 officers and 300 enlisted sailors. We can tour both ships and meet the sailors, explore the LA Fleet Week Expo at the neighboring Battleship Iowa and more this Memorial Day weekend.

Both the lafleetweek.com and discoversanpedro.org websites have all the information you need to know before you go.

Veterans Peer Access Network

Battleship Iowa Museum

National Museum of the Surface Navy

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

pacificbattleship.com/vpan

By the way, MAY IS NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH. At the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro, learn about VPAN, the Veterans Peer Access Network. It’s the first ever community driven support network in the U.S. serving veterans and their families.

Learn how to support VPAN not just this holiday weekend, but year-round on the pacificbattleship.com/vpan website.

Foundation for Women Warriors

foundationforwomenwarriors.org

310-733-2450, Extension 1.

Email: clientservices@f4ww.org

The non-profit organization, Foundation for Women Warriors, provides support for women who have served during any era and in any branch of the military.

The foundationforwomenwarriors.org website explains how women veterans can get help, how we can volunteer and donate, not just this month, but all year long because the need is 24/7.

Captured : Shot Down in Vietnam

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

nixonlibrary.gov

Joe Lopez of the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is talking about this new exhibition CAPTURED: SHOT DOWN IN VIETNAM. Among the artifacts on display for the first time, the reconstruction of the infamous Hanoi Hilton camp for prisoners of war, one of thirteen than held nearly 800 U.S. POWs.

In addition to the images of the Vietnam prisoners of war, you will hear them tell their horrific stories at this exhibition as well as on a accompanying podcast. Details are on the nixonlibrary.gov website.

So, let’s make a “ May is Military Appreciation Month, Memorial Day Holiday “ Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.