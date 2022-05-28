It’s Saturday! It’s a holiday weekend. There is useful information as well as interesting locations on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look at this morning’s report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you about during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

12 New Cars That Get the Best MPG

Autotrader.com

Autotrader.com has released its list of the “12 New Cars That Get the Best MPG.” Take a look at the variety of choices and the fuel economy offered on the autotrader.com website.

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

It will be worth a quick trip to Pomona for the L.A. County Fair. Believe it or not, this is the last weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of fair fun. And, yes, don’t forget the fair food. Don’t forget to check the lacountyfair.com for this last weekend of the fair activities.

Building the Essentials : Ferne Jacobs

Craft in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

Now, this is interesting! “This is Building The Essentials: Ferne Jacobs” an exhibition at the Craft in America Center , the first ever retrospective of Los Angeles artist Ferne Jacobs. According to the center Ferne Jacobs has been at the forefront of the revolution in fiber art. She has pioneered ways to create a new category of sculpture. She builds solid structures with coiled, twined, and knotted thread.

Dress Codes

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

At the Autry Museum, the exhibition “DRESS CODES”, organized around six enduring icons of western style: blue jeans, fringed jackets, aloha shirt, the cowboy boot and more. We can look at what our clothes have to say about Western identities. Exhibition details are on theautry.org website.

L.A. Fleet Week 2022

Port of Los Angeles

San Pedro

*Event Schedule & Maps

*Around Town

*Visiting Ships

*FAQs

LAFleetWeek.com

They’re here! The U.S Navy and the U.S. Marines for L.A. Fleet Week. Two ships are here. The U.S.S. Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, named after the city of Portland, Oregon.

Also here, the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship designed to carry a full range of Navy and Marine Corps helicopters and other landing craft and amphibious vehicles, named for a Navy frigate launched in 1799.

You can see both as well as the historic San Pedro waterfront and the impressive military aircraft display at the Battleship Iowa Museum Expo, all part of this weekend’s L.A’s Fleet Week celebration.

Details are on the lafleetweek.com website.

So, let's make this a "May is Military Appreciation" Saturday.

