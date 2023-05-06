It’s the FIRST Saturday of May! Let’s celebrate! Here are some suggestions, some of these events are free!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Now Thru Monday, May 29th

Spring into Fair: Where Fun Blooms

L.A County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

Yes! This is the opening weekend of the L.A. County Fair! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.

Learn what should know before you go on the lacountyfair.com website.

Now Thru Sunday, May 21st

Renaissance Pleasure Faire: Where Fantasy Rules

15501 Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Welcome to another fun fair happening right now. It’s THE ORIGINAL RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE in Irwindale. We’re invited to escape 21st century reality to celebrate 16th century Elizabeth era fantasy. The renfair.com website says it’s not mandatory, but we’re invited to come in costume!

L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial

Coliseum Forever

100 Years & Beyond

coliseumforever.com

The voice of President John Kennedy honors the 100th anniversary of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The yearlong celebration reveres the notable stories and iconic figures who have and continue to contribute to the legacy of the National Historic landmark. The coliseumforever.com website teaches us the coliseum’s history; it has visitor information, and it contains information about upcoming centennial celebratory events.

Historic Auto Club Building

Automobile Club of Southern California

Figueroa Street & West Adams Boulevard

Los Angeles

aaa.com

The Los Angeles Auto Club headquarters in downtown Los Angeles is celebrating its centennial. The impressive West Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street complex was completed in 1923.

The aaa.com website invites us to explore the landmark and to learn about Automobile Club of Southern California services.

May is Military Appreciation Month

USS Battleship Iowa

80th Anniversary of Commissioning

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

877 446 9261

pacificbattleship.com/museum

The Battleship USS Iowa is an important location to remember since May is Military Appreciation Month. The Big Stick, as it was nicknamed, is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the ship’s 1943 commissioning. The “Battleship of Presidents” served during World War Two, the Korean Conflict, and the Cold War, the political rivalry between the U.S. and the Soviet Union that lasted until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The pacificbattleship.com website details in-person and online visitor experiences as well as information about the historic vessel’s participation in the upcoming Memorial Weekend L.A. Fleet Week celebration.

150th Anniversary

Los Angeles Public Library

1872-2022

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/150

The Los Angeles Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The Getty Gallery at the downtown Los Angeles Central Library illustrates how the connection between the library and the Los Angeles community.

This free, historic exhibition closes today. Check the lapl.org/150 website to make sure you don’t miss this special event before it closes in the Central Library Getty Gallery.

Closing Today, Saturday!

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

This is the last day to see for free the Academy Award winning costumes of the Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” created two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter. Ms. Carter’s Oscar winning “Wakanda Forever” costumes are on display at the FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

This FREE exhibition also features the costumes of all of your favorite 2022 movies, including “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and more. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this a “Wakanda Forever” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

