It’s Saturday! There’s outdoor fun, a celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and more the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Stay safe!

-0-

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

It’s back! The 2022 L.A. County Fair opens this weekend following a two-year pandemic postponement. The fair is celebrating its 100th birthday with a cooler temperature Spring show instead of its usual hot Fall weather schedule. There’s cashless admission and parking. And deep fry king Chicken Charlie brings his latest cuisine creation.

Taste the Cherry Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich for yourself as well as the other new L.A. County Fair adventures. Details and Covid-19 guidelines are on the lacountyfair.com website.

-0-

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 Arrow Highway

Baldwin Park

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Have faire fun 16th century England style at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. It returns to Irwindale in all its great people watching glory as well as food and drink, medieval activities, one-of-a-kind shopping, and unique photo opportunities. Details are on the renfair.com website.

-0-

2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

South Pasadena

pasadenashowcase.org

This is another Springtime treat. The 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. This historic 1905 English Tudor mansion, known as Oaklawn Manor is South Pasadena has received superstar designer treatment inside and out from more than a dozen of the best in the business. Proceeds from this event supports music programs at local schools. Details are on the pasadenashowcase.org website.

-0-

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo del Norte

Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

This Springtime tradition is coming to an end. This is the last weekend to see more than 40-acres of Ranunculus flowers blooming at Flowers Field at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad. The Spring tradition only lasts approximately six-to-eight weeks. theflowerfield.com website lists educational and fun activities including yoga happening among the colorful blooms. All tickets must be purchased online.

-0-

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2022

On Gold Mountain

Tonight at 7:30p.m.

Chinese Garden

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

The opera “On Gold Mountain” at The Huntington in San Marino, acknowledges that May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The opera is based on the best-selling book by Lisa See. This dramatic musical performance tells the true story of Fong See, a pioneer of Los Angeles’ Chinatown who immigrated to America to work and find his fortune. Along the way he overcame many obstacles, finding both love and hardship.

The outdoor performance tickets are on the huntington.org website.

So, let’s make this an “Asian Pacific American Heritage Month” Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-