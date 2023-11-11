It’s Saturday, November 11th, 2023. This is Veterans Day. Here are some interesting and education Veterans Day related events you might want to know about.

Take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Free!

Card writing and Headstone Washing Event

Friday, November 17, 2023

9:00 am to Noon

Los Angeles National Cemetery

950 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

Go to aarp.org/losangeles to register.

It’s Veterans Day 2023. This is an opportunity for us to thank living veterans for their service as well as veterans who sacrificed it all.

AARP Los Angeles invites us to help our fallen soldiers. We can write cards to the nation’s service members and clean and polish headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

The special opportunity happens Friday, November 17th from 9am to Noon at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Register at aarp.org/losangeles

Lunch will be provided. Volunteers, who should wear comfortable clothes, can work at their own pace. This event is free!

Saturday, November 11th from 2p.m. to 4p.m.

Free Admission & Free Parking

Veterans Day Commemoration at Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

ocfair.com

Post 9/11 veterans who are invited for special recognition to this ceremony.

RSVP at https://ocf.formstack.com/forms/veterans_day_rsvp

That’s Tibor Rubin expressing his appreciation for having received the nation’s highest award for military valor in action. The Medal of Honor. The Orange County resident’s story is one of 18 illustrated at the Heroes Hall Museum exhibition VALOR & VIRTUE: JEWISH AMERICAN MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS.

In addition to the VALOR & VIRTUE exhibition, there is a special ceremony at Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa starting at 2pm. Post 9/11 veterans are invited to receive special recognition and to receive this special welcome home pin.

A History Channel Original

From Executive Producer Morgan Freeman

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers

historychannel.com

That’s the voice of Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman, the executive producer of the documentary 761ST TANK BATTALION: THE ORIGINAL BLACK PANTHERS. On this Veterans Day, you might want to learn about this unique World War Two battalion, whose slogan was, “Come Out Fighting.”

We can learn about the soldiers, known as the Original Black Panthers, who earned a Presidential Unit Citation for its actions, as well as Medal of Honors, Silver Stars, and Purple Hearts on the History Channel. By the way, Baseball Legend Jackie Robinson, was a First Lieutenant in the 761st. The historychannel.com website has viewer information.

Forest Lawn’s Live Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00a.m.

Outside the Hall of Liberty

Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills

6300 Forest Lawn Drive

Los Angeles

forestlawn.com

Forest Lawn’s 64th annual Veterans Day Celebration will be an in-person event with a spectacular salute to the American armed forces. The event held outside the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, will honor members of the United States Military with a flyover, patriotic music, an invocation and benediction, a color guard, a wreath laying, family-friendly activities, and more.

Program highlights include:

Keynote speech by Dr. David Smith of the United States Air Force

Presidential proclamation by Alan Hamilton, Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department

Music performances by the Los Angeles Police Concert Band and Tonality Choir

Military flyover by the Condor Squadron

Invocation and benediction by Monsignor Frank Hicks of St. Basil’s Catholic Church, Los Angeles

Posting and Retiring of the Colors by the Los Angeles Police Department Honor Guard

Honor Guard gun salute by the Los Angeles Police Department

Master of Ceremonies, Michael Ellington, 36-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department

Family-friendly activities and treats

Free Admission!

Veterans Day at the Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

877 446 9261

pacificbattleship.com/event/veterans-day-2023-events

The Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro offers a day full of events to celebrate our veterans.

11:00 AM: Ringing of the ship’s bell to signify the passing of the watch from the WWII generation to the next

1:00 PM: American Legion Post 61 leads a flag retirement ceremony on our fantail that will include four WWII veterans

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Food and fun for the whole family on the pier with a beer garden, bounce house obstacle course and race track, vehicles on display, and more

* 5:00 PM: Steel Beach Cigar Social

Veterans Day Concert @ 3pm

Southern California Brass Consortium

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos

562 916 8500

cerritoscenter.com

The Southern California Brass Consortium pay tribute to veterans at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts with a special program featuring a variety of patriotic music. The cerritoscenter.com website has ticket information for this event that begins this afternoon at 3pm.

It’s Saturday, November 11th, 2023. It’s Veterans Day. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.