It’s Saturday! The 2022 Christmas season is in the air! The proof is the NEW exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

The Reagan Library presents its BRAND-NEW holiday exhibition – An American Christmas Story. This 5,000 square foot, never been seen before exhibit explores some of the fascinating holiday traditions and the unique expressions of the holidays from all 50 states and all of the American territories.

With more than 60 trees on display, guests will see Christmas trees decorated in themes derived from each U.S. state and territory. Artifacts from around the world, including rarely seen items from the Reagan family’s very own Christmas trees, will also be on display. The exhibit will additionally display Hanukkah Menorahs given to the President at the White House during the 1980s. Also on display, some of the White House gifts and ornaments of Christmases from the past.

Santa will visit the Reagan Library for over 14 days during the holidays to take photos with your family. Visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/165b07e6/M9tdGsDXtUS8eWCKjh8Bag?u=http://www.reaganlibrary.com/trees for the list of all dates he’ll be there.

And, the exhibition features a “Goldstar Family Memorial Tree.” Gold Star families are encouraged to come to the Library to add their loved one to the tree. There is no cost to add to the tree. Families can bring their own ornament from home and place it on the tree, or they can use our gold star ornament to attach a personal photo to and add their loved one’s name.

An American Christmas Story will be open to the public from November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023.

Admission to the An American Christmas Story exhibit includes admission into the entire Reagan Museum and the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, California, 93065, reaganfoundation.org

-0-

Online Auction November 17 – 30, 2022

For the first time ever, you can bid to sponsor one of the 60 uniquely decorated, themed trees that will be showcased in the “An American Christmas Story” Exhibit opening November 11 through January 8, 2022. Imagine sponsoring a tree from the state you live in, the state you were born in, or even the White House Tree, featuring ornaments from the Reagan family’s very own Christmas trees.

Sponsorship recognition benefits include:

Prominent recognition of your sponsorship alongside your Christmas Tree

Limited edition 2022 Ronald Reagan Library Collectible Ornament

Signed copy of the Wise Men Who Found Christmas by New York Times bestselling author Raymond Arroyo.

One ornament of donor’s choice from sponsored Christmas tree (after exhibit closes on January 8, 2022)

Invitation to exhibit holiday reception on December 15, 2022 (to include up to 6 family members)

Ten complimentary tickets to be used during the run of the exhibit (November 11, 2022- January 9, 2023) Museum open every day except December 3, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Recognition on the An American Christmas Story exhibit web page

2022 Reagan Library Collectible Ornament Signed Copy of Raymond Arroyo’s

Christmas Book Ornament of choice from sponsored tree 10 Complimentary tickets to exhibit and more

All proceeds from the online auction will support the Reagan Academy’s college scholarship and student leadership programs. To inquire about sponsoring a Tree from An American Christmas Story Exhibit, please contact Laurel Johnston, Associate Director of Development, at ljohnston@reaganfoundation.org or call (805) 577-4131.

-000-