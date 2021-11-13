Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, November 13th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH! We can learn about indigenous people as well as the Asian culture at the Aquarium of the Pacific and more!
Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for MORE information which I didn’t have time to tell you during the show.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Native American Heritage Month
Indigenous L.A.
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
November is NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County provides special interviews with members of the Native American community teaching us the significance of indigenous culture. There’s a lot to learn when you explore the “INDIGENOUS L.A.” section of the nhm.org website.
Autumn Festival
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
562-590-3100
aquariumofpacific.com
The Aquarium of the Pacific’s twentieth annual Autumn Festival in Long Beach highlights the traditions and cultures of Japan, China, Korea, and the Philippines. The festival features traditional crafts, music, dance, cultural art exhibits, and storytelling. Covid-19 safety rules requires advance ticket reservations at aquariumofpacific.org. No walks-ups.
The Grateful Table Dine Out
More Than 90,000 Participating California Restaurants
Thegratefultabledineout.org
The Sherman Oaks iconic Casa Vega restaurant is among more than 90-thousand California restaurants participating in THE GRATEFUL TABLE DINE OUT. The November special event is designed to support neighborhood restaurants and to show gratitude for restaurant employees who make the meals possible.
To find a restaurant from Northern California to Southern California as well as the Inland Empire, look at the long list on thegratefultabledineout.org website.
Fall Adoption!
Open House!
spcaLA: Friends for Life
7700 East Spring Street
Long Beach
562-570-7722
spcaLA.com
The Fall Adoption Open House is underway at the spcaLA Long Beach facility. No appointment is necessary to find “friend for life.” All adoptions are first come, first serve. Covid-19 safety and adoption guidelines are on the spcaLA.com website.
Free!
125th Celebration of Griffith Park
9am to 4pm
Griffith Park
Los Angeles
laconservancy.org
We’re invited to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Griffith Park. Volunteer educators from the L.A. Conservancy and 30 different partnering organizations are dispersed throughout Griffith Park to share the stories of specific sites. No reservations are required. Masks are required for visiting indoor facilities.
Now thru Sunday, November 14th
Fall Book Bag Sale
Santa Clarita Public Library
Valencia, Canyon Country, & Newhall Branches
SantaClaritaFOL.com
If you love books, you might want to stop by the FALL BOOK BAG SALE at the Valencia, Canyon Country, and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Fill a book bag DVDs and CDs as well as books for…ONLY $7.00! Proceeds support the Santa Clarita Public Library. More details are on the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library website.
Register Now!
AARP CA
Tuesday, November 16th
It’s Free!
Soul Steppers Walking Group Los Angeles
6am to 7am Pacific Time
Aarp.cvent.com
Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette are reminding us it’s time to register for the VIRTUAL next session of the FREE AARP LOS ANGELES SOUL STEPPERS WALKING GROUP. Sign up now for the Tuesday, November 16th — 6am get in shape session. Check in at the AARP event website.
Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit
2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
thhsmusic.com/macys
The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.
So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
