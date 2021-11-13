Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, November 13th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH! We can learn about indigenous people as well as the Asian culture at the Aquarium of the Pacific and more!

Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for MORE information which I didn’t have time to tell you during the show.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Native American Heritage Month

Indigenous L.A.

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

November is NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County provides special interviews with members of the Native American community teaching us the significance of indigenous culture. There’s a lot to learn when you explore the “INDIGENOUS L.A.” section of the nhm.org website.

-0-

Autumn Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562-590-3100

aquariumofpacific.com

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s twentieth annual Autumn Festival in Long Beach highlights the traditions and cultures of Japan, China, Korea, and the Philippines. The festival features traditional crafts, music, dance, cultural art exhibits, and storytelling. Covid-19 safety rules requires advance ticket reservations at aquariumofpacific.org. No walks-ups.

-0-

The Grateful Table Dine Out

More Than 90,000 Participating California Restaurants

Thegratefultabledineout.org

The Sherman Oaks iconic Casa Vega restaurant is among more than 90-thousand California restaurants participating in THE GRATEFUL TABLE DINE OUT. The November special event is designed to support neighborhood restaurants and to show gratitude for restaurant employees who make the meals possible.

To find a restaurant from Northern California to Southern California as well as the Inland Empire, look at the long list on thegratefultabledineout.org website.

-0-

Fall Adoption!

Open House!

spcaLA: Friends for Life

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562-570-7722

spcaLA.com

The Fall Adoption Open House is underway at the spcaLA Long Beach facility. No appointment is necessary to find “friend for life.” All adoptions are first come, first serve. Covid-19 safety and adoption guidelines are on the spcaLA.com website.

-0-

Free!

125th Celebration of Griffith Park

9am to 4pm

Griffith Park

Los Angeles

laconservancy.org

We’re invited to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Griffith Park. Volunteer educators from the L.A. Conservancy and 30 different partnering organizations are dispersed throughout Griffith Park to share the stories of specific sites. No reservations are required. Masks are required for visiting indoor facilities.

-0-

Now thru Sunday, November 14th

Fall Book Bag Sale

Santa Clarita Public Library

Valencia, Canyon Country, & Newhall Branches

SantaClaritaFOL.com

If you love books, you might want to stop by the FALL BOOK BAG SALE at the Valencia, Canyon Country, and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Fill a book bag DVDs and CDs as well as books for…ONLY $7.00! Proceeds support the Santa Clarita Public Library. More details are on the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library website.

-0-

Register Now!

AARP CA

Tuesday, November 16th

It’s Free!

Soul Steppers Walking Group Los Angeles

6am to 7am Pacific Time

Aarp.cvent.com

Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette are reminding us it’s time to register for the VIRTUAL next session of the FREE AARP LOS ANGELES SOUL STEPPERS WALKING GROUP. Sign up now for the Tuesday, November 16th — 6am get in shape session. Check in at the AARP event website.

-0-

Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

thhsmusic.com/macys

The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.

So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-