Gayle Anderson reports the L.A. Auto Show opened Friday. Brian Moody, Executive Editor of Autotrader.com, provides a list of what’s new in the categories of luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, new Toyota vehicles, and new high mileage vehicles.
On the list are:
New Luxury Vehicles:
Vehicles: 2023 Acura ZDX, 2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe
New Electric Vehicles
Vehicles: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Honda
New Toyota Models at the LA auto show
Vehicles: 2024 Toyota Camry, 2024 Toyota Crown SUV
High MPG Cars
Vehicles: 2023 Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius, Nissan Versa
For visitor and ticket information about the L.A. Auto Show, please visit the website: laautoshow.com
