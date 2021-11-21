Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, November 20th, 2021

It’s Saturday! The holiday season is in the as the L.A. Auto Show returns, following last year’s pandemic caused cancellation. Also, there are several toy drives and more on the Saturday edition of the “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy — SAFELY!

-000-

L.A. Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

lautoshow.com

It’s back! The L.A. Auto Show! The previously pandemic canceled new vehicle and new technology event returns to the Downtown Los Angeles Convention this weekend. There’s a lot to know before you go — including the NEW COVID-19 safety rules that require proof of vaccination and masks worn both indoors and outdoors.

-0-

3rd Annual Winter Born4Fast Toy Drive

Saturday, November 20th

9am to 1pm

Marconi Automotive Museum

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

714 258 3001

marconimuseum.org

info@marconimuseum.org

The holiday season is in the air at Tustin’s Marconi Automotive Museum. The 3rd Annual BORN4FAST WINTER TOY DRIVE is happening. Your new, unwrapped toy will make sure children at Shriner’s Hospital for Children will have a Christmas gift. This toy drive is organized by Patient Ambassador Sebastian Perez, who copes with the rare Brittle Bone Disease Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

We can drop of new, wrapped toys at the Marconi Museum until 1pm. More details are available at marconimuseum.org.

-0-

Riverside Cars & Coffee Holiday Toy Drive 2021

J&M Speed Center

3230 Motor Circle

Riverside

951 688 7110

www.riversidecarsandcoffee.com

The Riverside Cars & Coffee get-together is preparing for Sunday’s holiday toy drive. So, you might want to make your toy list and check it twice today, so you will be ready tomorrow to drop off a new, wrapped at J&M Speed Center in Riverside. Details are on the riversidecarsandcoffee.com website.

-0-

Ultimate Powersports Weekend

Progressive IMS Outdoors

Progressive International Motorcycle Shows

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

motorcycleshows.com

Motorcycle demo rides from top manufacturers, 4-wheel off-road test rides, electric bicycle demos, learn-to-ride courses and more are yours at the Progressive IMS Outdoors Motorcycle Show. In addition to lots of the best brands, the best in the powersports business are here to answer your questions. Ticket and parking information are on the motorcycleshows.com website.

-0-

Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

thhsmusic.com/macys

The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-