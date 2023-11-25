It’s Saturday! This is a glorious, post-Thanksgiving, holiday season Saturday! In addition to gift shopping, we can provide the gift of sharing. Here are some suggestions AND don’t forget the L.A. Auto Show is on town.

So, take a look at today’s report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Don Schoendorfer

2024 AARP Purpose Prize Winner

2024 AARP Inspire Award Winner

Free Wheelchair Mission

freewheelchairmission.org

Irvine’s Don Schoendorfer earned not one but two AARP awards for the work of his Free Wheelchair Mission, that provides the gift of mobility to more than one-million disabled people around the world. Schoendorfer started the nonprofit organization following a vacation to Morocco.

To learn more about the work of this Charity Navigator outstanding FOUR-STAR human rights charity, and how you can get involved this season of giving, take a look at the freewheelchairmission.org website.

Holiday Pajama Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Pajamas

Huntington Meats

Farmers Market Poultry

Original Farmer Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

huntingtonmeats.com

You can get your hands on a dozen of those eggs from Farmers Market Poultry or a pound of ground beef or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats FREE if you donate a new, unwrapped pair of pajamas for infants and youngsters up to age of 18.

That’s because Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is having its 3rd annual pajama drive.

The huntingtonmeats.com website says your donations, including children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush and toothpaste sets will be distributed to Los Angeles agencies servicing homeless and low-income families.

This HOLIDAY PAJAMA DRIVE is happening now through Thursday, November 30th until 9pm.

Project Angel Food

323 845 1800

angelfood.org

Client Rocsan praises the assistance of Project Angel Food. This holiday season, the nonprofit organization continues the daunting task of making sure the critically ill men, women, and children of Los Angeles receive free medically tailored meals with compassion and hope. That work requires donations and volunteers to care for more than one million needing Project Angel Food services. You are invited to get involved this season of giving. Learn how you can help at the website: angelfood.org.

Closing Weekend

LA Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

310 444 1850

laautoshow.com

You might want to hurry up to see this new, lovely looking Lucid! That’s because this is the closing weekend of the L.A. Auto Show at the L.A. Convention Center.

Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody says, in addition to new vehicles, there new information about buying your next, new ride.

Find out more about that new automotive development as well as exploring more than one-thousand new vehicles, plus ride and drives before the auto show closes tomorrow. The weekend schedule and ticket information are on the laautoshow.com website.

So, let’s make this “a California car culture” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Oh! I like this fuel-efficient hot rod!