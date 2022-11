Gayle Anderson reports Armstrong Garden Centers are in the Christmas spirit. Their stores are decorated and they have taken delivery of hundreds of Poinsettias and a huge variety of Christmas trees.

We take a look at the selection, quality and care information and check prices, which are expected to be higher than usual due to the current level of inflation.

-000-

Christmas Season 2022

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena, CA 91106

armstronggarden.com

-000-