Gayle Anderson visits the Los Angeles Convention Center for the L.A. Auto Show. This is the CLOSING WEEKEND OF THE L.A. AUTO SHOW! The auto show was closed last year due to the pandemic.

The special event employs the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and City of Los Angeles Health & Safety Protocols, including proof of vacation and masks – indoors and outdoors and more. To learn about what you should know BEFORE you go, check the website: https://laautoshow.com/health_and_safety/