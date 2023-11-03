It’s Saturday! This is the first Saturday of November and it’s the beginning of the National Native American Heritage Month. There are Native American experiences and other interesting and fun activities. And get this! Some of the events are free!





Admission is free!

Los Angeles Pow Wow 2023

Saturday, November 4th, 2023

10am to 10pm

The Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323 667 2000

theautry.org

November is National Native American Heritage Month. We can experience Native American culture and history at the Los Angeles Pow Wow 2023 happening at the Autry Museum of the American West.

theautry.org website says today’s pow wow also includes Native American food and shopping cultural treasures. The daylong pow wow ends tonight at 10.

Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323 667 2000

theautry.org

Also, at The Autry in time for Native American Heritage Month, the exhibition SHERMAN INDIAN SCHOOL: 100+ YEARS OF EDUCATION AND RESILIENCE. It tells the story of federal Indian boarding schools designed to replace traditional American Indian culture with mainstream American culture.

theautry.org website has visiting information to explore this significant history of the American West.

Home Movie Day

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

That’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures archivist Sean Savage giving us advice about our home movies, the kind of advice and information we can learn tomorrow at the Academy Museum’s screening of films from its Academy Film Archive’s unique collection of home movies that illuminate Los Angeles history. From the Archive’s collection of thousands of amateur and personal reels of diverse content from the last 100 years, the films in this program offer a spirited tour around the city. Tomorrow, Sunday is Home Movie Day 2023. We’re invited to bring our home movies for screening before the evening’s screening.

The academymuseum.org website says the museum is offering a free event from 10am–4pm, welcoming participants who might have family films but not necessarily the equipment or access to view them. Bring your films or join us to just watch. Since capacity is limited it’s best to check the website today to see tomorrow’s full schedule of events and to reserve your tickets!

Free!

AARP CA – Your Nutrition and You Tuesday

Virtual Session

Tuesday, November 7th from 10am to 11am

events.aarp.org

That’s Ultimate Transformation Coach Erich Nall getting us ready for his special AARP California class “Your Nutrition and You!” Register today for virtual class is next Tuesday from 10am to 11am, where we will learn Coach Erich Nall and Yvette Nall about nutrition and tips for healthy eating. Use the events.aarp.org website to register for the Tuesday November 7th AARP event. It’s free!

Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 cars

petersen.org

Do you remember the 2002 bright green Jaguar XKR the bad guy was using to chase Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond thriller “Die Another Day?” Well, we can see it in all of its Hollywood modified glory at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s one of several vehicles made popular by films and television show we can examine at the new exhibition “Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies.” Also on display, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie “Back to the Future”, the 2001 Honda S2000 from the movie 2003 movie ”2 Fast 2 Furious” and more. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

Holiday Pajama Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Pajamas

Huntington Mears

Farmers Market Poultry

Original Farmer Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

huntingtonmeats.com

As you begin your holiday shopping, you might want to add pajamas to your holiday shopping list. That’s because Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is having its 3rd annual pajama drive. Donate a new, unwrapped pair of pajamas for infants and youngsters up to age of 18 and receive a free pound of ground beef or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats or a dozen eggs from Farmers Market Poultry.

The huntingtonmeats.com website says your donations, including children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush and toothpaste sets will be distributed to Los Angeles agencies servicing homeless and low-income families.

So, let's make this a " do something nice for someone else" Saturday.