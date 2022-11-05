It’s Saturday! This is the FIRST Saturday of November. November is National Native American Heritage Month.

November is Native American Heritage Month. Gayle Anderson learns the early results of the NATIVE AMERICANS WITH DIABETES PROJECT. The non-project organization Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers healthy meals to people impacted by illness, initiated this project October 11th, 2020.

The two-year study integrates nutrition, social needs, and tradition and measures how Project Angel Food’s Medically Tailored Meals, combined with counseling, and community can improve health outcomes and mental wellbeing of Indigenous People with Diabetes. This research is made possible with underwriting from Project Angel Food board member Runningbear Ramirez.

Native American Diabetes Project

Project Angel Food

213 764 4550

Email: nativedm@usc.edu

angelfood.org

November is Native American Heritage Month. Gayle Anderson learns the early results of the NATIVE AMERICANS WITH DIABETES PROJECT. The non-project organization Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers healthy meals to people impacted by illness, initiated this project October 11th, 2020.

The two-year study integrates nutrition, social needs, and tradition and measures how Project Angel Food’s Medically Tailored Meals, combined with counseling, and community can improve health outcomes and mental wellbeing of Indigenous People with Diabetes. This research is made possible with underwriting from Project Angel Food board member Runningbear Ramirez.

Native American Diabetes Project

Project Angel Food

213 764 4550

Email: nativedm@usc.edu

angelfood.org

-000-

In addition to Native American Heritage Month, here is more important Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” information. Take a look at items I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Project Angel Food Fundraising

Annual Pie Sale!

Project Angel Food

*Pumpkin Pie

*Apple Crumble Pie

*Skinny Apple Pie

*Cookie Trio: Ginger Snap, Iced Lemon, & Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Order Deadline: Tuesday, November 15th

Pickup Deadline: Thursday, November 17th

angelfood.org website.

Project Angel Food is having its ANNUAL PIE, AND COOKIE, SALE. The proceeds help the non-profit organization continue to prepare and deliver healthy meals for free to feed people impacted by serious illness.

The deadline to place your order is : Tuesday, November 15th

The deadline to pickup your order is : Thursday, November 17th

***Orders of 10 or more qualify for FREE DELIVERY within 10 miles!***

angelfood.org website.

-0-

Dia de Muertos with Lil Libros Book Signing & Family Workshop

@ 1pm

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

Saturday, November 5th | 1pm | Lower Level, Shirley Temple Education Studio

The Education and Retail teams—along with Lil’ Libros—present a reading and book signing with Patty Rodriguez, Ariana Stein, and Mariana Galvez. Following the Family Matinee screening of Coco (2017), founders Patty Rodríguez and Ariana Stein of Lil’ Libros will read and sign their book La Catrina: Emotions/Emociones. Mariana Galvez will read and sign her newest Lil’ Libros book, Where is? / ¿Dónde está? Mi Ofrenda . After the reading and signing, join museum educators for a printmaking workshop creating prints inspired by the work of José Guadalupe Posada who created the most famous calavera (skull) called “La Calavera Catrina.” Rooted deep within Mexican culture, Catrina is considered to be the most recognizable symbol of Día de Muertos.

-0-

Free!

“Something in Common” X Baseball Reliquary:

Shrine of the Eternals @ 2p.m.

Mark Taper Auditorium

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/something

Join the Baseball Reliquary’s signature annual event, the “Shrine of the Eternals Awards and Induction Ceremony”, often referred to as the “People’s Hall of Fame,” for a focus more on stories than statistics.

The event will feature a memorial tribute to the Reliquary’s late, visionary founder, Terry Cannon. The elected enshrinees are: Bob Costas, legendary sports broadcaster; Andrew “Rube” Foster, founder of the Negro National League; and Max Patkin, “Clown Prince of Baseball.” Receiving the Hilda Award for distinguished service to the game by a baseball fan is Jeff Boujoukos, who has collected game-used bats from hundreds of Red Sox players from 1960 to the present. Alex Belth, curator of The Stacks Reader, will receive the Tony Salin Memorial Award recognizing their commitment to the preservation of baseball history.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception with music, refreshments, and access to the Something in Common exhibition, which features a display of the Baseball Reliquary. The Something in Common exhibition closes Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

Free! Closing Sunday, November 6th, 2022

“Something in Common”

Central Library, Getty Gallery

Downtown Los Angeles

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/something

-0-

Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

REGENERATION : BLACK CINEMA, 1898-1971 is a landmark exploration of Black participation in America cinema from its beginning to just beyond the Civil Rights Movement.

This recently discovered 1898 silent movie “Something Good” welcome you at this new exhibition.

Among the hundreds of important and historic items here, the Academy Award Sidney Poitier received in 1963 for his BEST ACTOR performance in the movie “Lilies of the Field.”

The AcademyMuseum.org website has all the ticket and visitor information.

-0-

Ruby Dee

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950)

Sunday, November 6th @ 2pm

Ted Mann Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

In one of her earliest onscreen roles, Ruby Dee embodies the real-life figure of Rachel “Rae” Isum, who married pioneering baseball player Jackie Robinson just one year before he became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in 1947. Cast to portray himself in this filmed version of his life while simultaneously boasting his best year to date with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson exudes a calm, confident resolution onscreen, shared by Dee’s Rae as his endlessly supportive partner. In another stroke of realism, Dee was the exact same age as Rae during filming: both were born in 1922.

DIRECTOR: Alfred E. Green. WRITTEN BY: Lawrence Taylor, Arthur Mann. CAST: Jackie Robinson, Ruby Dee, Minor Watson, Louise Beavers. 1950. 77 min. USA. B&W. English. 35mm. Print courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Academy Museum film programming generously funded by the Richard Roth Foundation.

-0-

30th Anniversary of Sticker Planet

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West Third Street, #220

Los Angeles

323 939 6933

stickerplanet.com

Travel to another world at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles, where you explore a different planet. Sticker Planet celebrating its 30th anniversary.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Sticker Planet several creative special family fun events scheduled now through the end of the year. Check the stickerplanet.com.

-0-

SIGN UP TODAY!

Never Give Up!

Walk to Defeat ALS

The ALS Foundation

Sunday, November 6th

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

Jessica Brandon: jbrandson@alsagoldenwest.org

415 935 3484

This fundraising walk drives bold and urgent innovation as everyone marches together toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS.

Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. Via education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, everyone is working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families.

Sign up today to participate and donate! Never Give Up!

-000-