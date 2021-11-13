Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, November 6th, 2021

It’s the FIRST Saturday of November! Let’s celebrate SAFELY at one of the many events available today. Watch the broadcast on the Weekend KTLA Morning News, then scroll down this page for more events and event information I didn’t have time to tell you during the show.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

November is Native American Heritage Month

Chumash Indian Museum

3290 Lang Ranch Parkway

Thousand Oaks

805 492 8076

Chumhasmuseum.org

November is Native American Heritage Month! At the Chumash Indian Museum, an historical site and living history center in Thousand Oaks, learn the story of the first residents of California. The Chumash Indian Museum is open today in accordance with Covid-19 safe measures including masks. Check the website for details.

When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art & Activism in California

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

323 667 2000

theautry.org

When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art & Activism in California” is open at the Autry Museum of the American West.

This exhibition features Native California artists who have used their work as a means of cultural resistance and renewal. Many have helped—and continue to help—restore aspects of ceremony, dance, language, and material culture once in danger of disappearing. Several facilitate workshops, teaching the next generation, and curate exhibitions consisting of work by their peers. Some of the pieces displayed are explicitly political in content, but in general aim more to reverse erasure and invisibility while reasserting Native values and sovereignty. Visiting information as well as Covid-19 safe measure guidelines are on the website.

Free Online Lecture

Info Session: Call-In Automotive Clinic

Zoom Online

Sunday @ 4p.m. to 4:30pm PT

Register: local.aarp.org

I don’t have a clue when it comes to charging a dead battery. If you don’t either, we both will find today’s AARP Online Call-In Automotive Clinic more than useful. The Zoom online session is today at 4p.m. Register at the local.aarp.org website.

Live & Online Auction

Property from the Life and Career of Amy Winehouse

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

Juliensauctions.com

The property of the life and career of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse are available at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills this weekend. Bid can be placed on Ms. Winehouse’s iconic stage, photo shoot and performance worn dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories – online and in person. Details as well as a special catalog are on the juliensauctions.com website.

Closing Today!

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

323 930 2277

www.petersen.org

Ut-oh! This is the last day we can explore RECLAIMED RUST: THE JAMES HETFIELD CAR COLLECTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Guitarist and co-founder of the heavy metal rock band Metallica is also a lifelong car enthusiast who built these beauties from scratch Advance ticket reservation information as well as Covid-19 guideline measures are on the website.

Closing Weekend!

Fall Plant Sale at Theodore Payne Foundation

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

818 760 1802, Extension 22

*Reservations Required*

Select A Date @ theodorepayne.org

This is the last day of the Fall Plant Sale at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley, known as “LA’s largest native plant retail nursery!” Just in time for Fall planting, there are discounted prices for native plants, seeds, and bulbs. Deeper discounts if you’re a member of the foundation. Reservations are required to maintain social distancing. Reservations are available at theodorepayne.org.

The Best of Trek!

This Weekend!

10am

Skirball Cultural Center

Los Angeles

*Advanced Reservations Required. Please note Covid-19 Safety Protocols Before Visiting*

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

THE BEST OF TREK, Star Trek marathon happens tonight at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood. Register now for the first come, first serve screen of ten special Star Trek episodes plus “chit chat” with Trek expert Scott Mantz and the opportunity to explore the new Skirball exhibition STAR TREK : EXPLORING NEW WORLDS.

So, let’s make this as Star Trek’s Spock would say a, “LIVE LONG AND PROSPER Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.