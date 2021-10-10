Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 10th, 2021

This Fall season there are several interesting events to explore. Don’t forget we’re still in a pandemic, so check each event’s Covid safety protocols before visiting.

Take a look! Enjoy…safely!

-000-

Off Road Expo

Ontario Convention Center

2000 East Convention Center Way

Ontario

offroadexpo.com

Off roading fans will want to get on the road and head to Ontario for the OFF-ROAD EXPO at the Ontario Convention Center, where you will find — what’s described as the greatest collection of off-road companies, equipment, gear, and experts. Details and tickets at offroadexpo.com.

-0-

Classic Truck & 4×4 Show

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Cruise to the CLASSIC TRUCK AND 4X4 SHOW at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum, to see vintage, classic, custom and rare trucks. Check the automobile driving website for details before visiting.

-0-

Registration is Open

Let’s Ride Cycling Camp

Bahati Foundation

bahatifoundation.org

That’s the Bahati Foundation’s Team Thin Energy, the 4-person team of Alex Isaly, Rahsaan Bahati, Rudy Napolitano and James Cowan, winning the Race Across America (RAAM), from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland, “the World’s toughest bicycle race”, racing for a reason, racing for children who have lost a parent to violence.

Imagine children learning how to ride a bike from these professionals?! Well, they can! Sign up for the Bahati Foundation’s “Let’s Ride Cycling Camp!” happening in Carson. It’s free to all participants ages eight to 16 years old! Register at bahatifoundation.org

-0-

Clay LA

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

craftcontemporary.org

CLAY LA is happening at the Craft Contemporary Museum in the Mid-Wilshire District of Los Angeles. This event is the annual sale and fundraiser for this one-of-a-kind art museum. Learn how to create with clay, meet and shop from some of LA’s most vibrant and dynamic clay makers. Learn more at craftcontemporary.org.

-0-

Dine LA Restaurant Week

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! It’s DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK! Enjoy specially priced lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. There are dine-in and take-out menu options. Take a look at the mouthwatering choices on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

So, let’s make this a “TASTY” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-