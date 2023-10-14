It’s Saturday! Let’s do something fun! Let’s learn something new! Here are a few Saturday suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Hmmm! It’s Dine LA Restaurant Week! Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at some of LA’s best restaurants! This is an opportunity to try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. The list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com/dinela website.

Appointments are Necessary!

Free Spay / Neuter Clinic

Karma Rescue

Subaru Santa Monica

1229 Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica

karmarescue-forms.formstack.com

This cutie pie is excited about the free spay and neuter services are available today for small dogs and cats at Subaru Santa Monica courtesy the non-profit organization Karma Rescue. Appointments are needed BEFORE you and your companion go. Submit your application on the website: karmarescue-forms.formstack.com

Closing Sunday, December 31st, 2023

Space Shuttle Endeavour

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Engineers are securing the Space Shuttle Endeavour for its move from its’ current horizontal display at the Samuel Oschin Pavilion at the California Science Center to a new vertical, ready for launch exhibition at the currently under construction Samuel Oschin Space and Science Center in Exposition Park. This massive project means everything inside the shuttle must be secured as well as the exterior space craft engineering.

Two massive Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) have been transported from the Mojave to the California Science Center. In their original lifetimes, the SRMs were part of the propulsion system that was responsible for producing 6 million pounds of thrust and launching the shuttle into space. After burnout, the Solid Rocket Boosters would be jettisoned from the craft and left to fall into the ocean where they would be recovered, refurbished and then reused, officials said.

The SRMs have been in storage at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Kern County and were a gift from Northrop Grumman. They are the final components needed for the California Science Center’s ambitious plans to display the Endeavour upright, 20 stories high, complete with the Solid Rocket Motors and a massive orange external fuel tank.

Once completed, it will be the only authentic “ready-to-launch” space shuttle stack in the world.

In October 2012, the American public and Los Angeles residents watched with anticipation as Endeavour arrived at LAX and was transported to the museum on the campus of USC. The space shuttle, which flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011, navigated trees, traffic signs and parked vehicles along its historic journey.

To keep track of the progress of the Endeavour’s move, check the californiasciencecenter.org website and know that the move means the current exhibition closes the end of this year, Sunday, December 31st.

Free Screening!

“Unconditional: When Minds Hurt, Love Heals”

Documentary by Journalist Richard Lui

Sunday, October 22 @ 1:30pm

UCLA Northwest Campus Theatre

350 De Neve Drive

Los Angeles

aarp.org/los angeles

There’s a powerful, new documentary produced by MSNBC anchor Richard Lui entitled “UNCONDITIONAL”, which illustrates the emotional impact family members face as caregivers when a loved one is coping with illness.

We can see this documentary for free, thanks to AARP Los Angeles, if we register now for the Sunday, October 22nd screening, happening at 1:30pm at the UCLA Northwest Campus Theater, 350 De Neve Drive, Los Angeles. Meet journalist and filmmaker Richard Lui and his guests for a panel discussion following the hour-and-a-half screening.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Free!

Emergency Preparedness Classes

Saturday, October 21st

SOS Survival Products

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com/training-classes

***The Registration Deadline is Thursday, October 19th***

SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is one location where everyone, including older adults, can find affordable emergency supplies especially emergency power supplies.

In addition to emergency supplies, you can register now for two free SOS Survival Products Emergency Preparedness Classes. The

sosproducts.com/training-classes website says there is a free virtual class Saturday, October 21st at 10am. The registration deadline is Thursday, October 19th.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Cheech Anniversary

“Cheech Collects”

“Origences/Origins”

“Xican-a.o.x. Body”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

Instagram: thecheechcenter

Facebook: TheCheechCenter

It’s NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH! This is an opportunity to explore the massive art collection of comedian, actor, musician, activist, and all round Renaissance Man Cheech Marin. To celebrate the first anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, new pieces are on display from his collection, described as the largest in the United States, among them international artist Frank Romero’s wall mural Mejico, Mexico.

To learn the story behind this impressive piece and to see the other new items on display celebrating the first anniversary of THE CHEECH, Riverside is the place to be! Details are on the riversideartmuseum.org website as well as Instagram and Facebook.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. This is an opportunity to see eye popping art on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda.

Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

Charles Phoenix Halloweenland

Big Retro Slide Show

charlesphoenix.com

Mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix celebrates the Halloween season with his “watch on demand” big retro slide show HALLOWEENLAND. The nearly two-hour extravaganza exploring the backstory of trick or treating, classic costumes, Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween candy and more.

The charlesphoenix.com website says once we register, we can stream his special show or watch it on YouTube, or on our cellphones or the Internet.

So, let’s make this a “getting ready for Halloween” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News