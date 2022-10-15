It’s Saturday! There’s a lot happening today! So, take a look at my report about Saturday’s important and fun events, then scroll down this page for a list of MORE information that I didn’t have time to tell you about during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe! :-)

-000-

Black Girls Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness

Sunday, October 16th @ 8am

McDonald’s

1733 Alameda Street

Compton

310 733 0508

blackgirlsride.com

McDonald’s Franchisees, Tigerlily Foundation and Black Girls Ride Free Breast Cancer Prevention Resources and Fundraiser for South L.A. Community happening Sunday, October 16th, 2022. According to event organizers, 100 female bike riders will participate in an honorary motorcade in support of women at every stage of the breast cancer journey.

Los Angeles McDonald’s franchisees and sisters Nicole Harper Rawlins and Kerri Harper-Howie are teaming up with global women’s healthcare organization, Tigerlily Foundation’s ANGEL Advocacy Program to host a community event in the City of Compton to promote Breast Cancer awareness and advocacy in Black and marginalized communities.

Women’s VA Health Care of Long Beach will provide free Breast Cancer prevention resources, educational materials and information available to women in underserved neighborhoods.

Black Girls Ride – a national motorcycle collective driving inclusion for women of color – will lead a motorcade of 100 black female riders on an honor ride through South LA in support of women at every stage of the breast cancer journey.

McDonald’s franchisees and partner representation are involved in the genesis of this partnership and the timely need to educate and empower women in South Los Angeles – and other marginalized communities – before, during and after they are impacted by breast cancer.

-0-

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Now through Friday, October 28th

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! This is DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. Now until Friday, October 28th we can enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. The long list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

-0-

Indigenous Peoples Day Festival

11am-2pm

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

getty.edu

The Getty Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with its celebration of Indigenous People. Poet and songwriter Kelly Caballero, artists of the Meztli Projects and cultural educator Abe Sanchez present traditional and contemporary Indigenous activities and information from 11am until 2pm.

Free tickets are available on the getty.edu website.

-0-

Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

catalinamuseum.org

The Catalina Museum for Art and History celebrates Indigenous People with its new exhibition created by Native American artists entitled Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna. Museum curator Johnny Sampson says Indigenous and Mexican artist River Garza is one of the participants.

Details for visiting this exhibition honoring Indigenous People are on the catalinamuseum.org website.

-0-

Oceanic Arts Vintage Tiki Collection Auction 2

Oceanic Arts Warehouse

12414 Whittier Boulevard

Whittier

peekaboogallery.com

The Oceanic Arts Vintage Tiki Collection is available at auction this weekend. This mid-century compilation of artifacts was produced by the so-called “Godfathers of Tiki” Leroy Schmaltz and Bob Van Oosting for their Oceanic Arts Company in Whittier. Since 1956, the team carved and sold Tiki and Polynesian inspired art and décor to restaurants, hotels, and movie studios. According to the Peekaboogallery.com website, the all day weekend auction gets underway at 9am.

-0-

Victory: A Gospel Celebration @ 6:30pm

L.A. Inner City Mass Choir & Friends

Greater St Augustine M.B.C.

8704 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

Facebook: LA Inner City Mass Choir

The L.A. Inner City Mass Choir. The award-winning ensemble performs tonight under the direction of founder and director Jeffrey Coprich with their Gospel friends at VICTORY: A GOSPEL CELEBRATION. The jubilee begins tonight at 6:30 at Greater Saint Augustine Missionary Baptist Church in South Los Angeles.

So, let’s make this a “let’s have some church” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-