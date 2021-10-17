Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 16th, 2021

It’s a beautiful Fall Saturday! There’s a lot to learn and a lot do. Here are some Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!” suggestions.
Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!!!
-000-
Taste of Soul Community Day of Service & Soul
8am to Noon (While Supplies Last! First Come! First Serve!)
Outside the Offices of Los Angeles Sentinel
3800 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
The largest street festival in Los Angeles is canceled, again, due the pandemic. It’s replaced today with a “Community Day of Service and Soul”, a drive thru only event providing food, clothing, Covid-19 personal protection equipment and more until 1pm, outside the offices of the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper on Crenshaw Boulevard. Everything is first come, first serve. Tasteofsoul.org has more details.
–0-
Hangar Talk: Planes of Fame Air Museum’s Live Magazine
Doors Open @ 10am
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino Airport
Chino
909 597 3722
www.planesoffame.org
“Hangar Talk” at the Plane’s of Fame Air Museum in Chino is an opportunity to learn the aviation challenges of the Wright Brothers, the history of Airmail, and the story of Lincoln Beachey, the first daredevil. Details to planesoffame.org.
-0-
Free Zoom Conversation!
AARP CA: The Dark Web
Wednesday, October 20th @ Noon
Register @ local.aarp.org
*Zoom Link Provided Upon Registration*
The Dark Web, the focal point of illegal online activity, where criminals can anonymously buy and sell illegal good and private information. Join AARP California and the FBI virtually for a rare conversation about protecting yourself. Register now at local.aarp.org website for the Free Noon Wednesday, October 20th Zoom conversion.
-0-
Free Kids Fishing Derby
Registration @ 7:30am – 8:30am
Derby @ 9am – Noon
Mile Square Regional Park
16801 Euclid Street
Fountain Valley
714 973 6600
In Orange County, it’s KIDS FISHING DERBY DAY. Once you’ve registered your child, ages six to 15, fish North Lake at Miles Square Regional Park, stocked with more than one-thousand pounds of trout and catfish. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/milesquare.
-0-
Free!
Fall-O-Ween
4:30pm – 8:30pm
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Road
Lake Forest
949 923 2230
www.ocparks.com/heritagehillhistoricalpark
At Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park, it’s FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, a hay maze, and Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/heritagehistoricalpark.
-0-
Heels and Wheels @ 7:30AM
Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids
1302 Industrial Drive
Tustin
714 258 3001
marconimuseum.org
While you’re in Orange County, you might want to check out the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin for “HEELS AND WHEELS.” The Breast Cancer Awareness Month event invites women to drive and display their favorite cars and motorcycles. Tickets information for the 7:30am to 10am event, available at marconimuseum.org.
-0-
Cadillac Fest 10
10am – 2pm
The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
automobiledrivingmuseum.org
In El Segundo, it’s Cadillac Fest 10 at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. Yes, that means vintage, classic, custom and rate lowriding Cadillacs are on display. Spectator information is on the Automobile Driving Museum website.
-0-
Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021
Various Palm Springs Locations
Moderismweek.com
Celebrate classic Cadillacs, clothing and architecture in Palm Springs, the place to be for MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW 2021, which initiates a Fall season of interesting and education social and recreational events.
-0-
So, let’s make this a “Fun Fall” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-