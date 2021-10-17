Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 16th, 2021

It’s a beautiful Fall Saturday! There’s a lot to learn and a lot do. Here are some Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!” suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!!!

-000-

Taste of Soul Community Day of Service & Soul

8am to Noon (While Supplies Last! First Come! First Serve!)

Outside the Offices of Los Angeles Sentinel

3800 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

The largest street festival in Los Angeles is canceled, again, due the pandemic. It’s replaced today with a “Community Day of Service and Soul”, a drive thru only event providing food, clothing, Covid-19 personal protection equipment and more until 1pm, outside the offices of the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper on Crenshaw Boulevard. Everything is first come, first serve. Tasteofsoul.org has more details.

–0-

Hangar Talk: Planes of Fame Air Museum’s Live Magazine

Doors Open @ 10am

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

“Hangar Talk” at the Plane’s of Fame Air Museum in Chino is an opportunity to learn the aviation challenges of the Wright Brothers, the history of Airmail, and the story of Lincoln Beachey, the first daredevil. Details to planesoffame.org.

-0-

Free Zoom Conversation!

AARP CA: The Dark Web

Wednesday, October 20th @ Noon

Register @ local.aarp.org

*Zoom Link Provided Upon Registration*

The Dark Web, the focal point of illegal online activity, where criminals can anonymously buy and sell illegal good and private information. Join AARP California and the FBI virtually for a rare conversation about protecting yourself. Register now at local.aarp.org website for the Free Noon Wednesday, October 20th Zoom conversion.

-0-

Free Kids Fishing Derby

Registration @ 7:30am – 8:30am

Derby @ 9am – Noon

Mile Square Regional Park

16801 Euclid Street

Fountain Valley

714 973 6600

www.ocparks.com/milesquare

In Orange County, it’s KIDS FISHING DERBY DAY. Once you’ve registered your child, ages six to 15, fish North Lake at Miles Square Regional Park, stocked with more than one-thousand pounds of trout and catfish. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/milesquare.

-0-

Free!

Fall-O-Ween

4:30pm – 8:30pm

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Road

Lake Forest

949 923 2230

www.ocparks.com/heritagehillhistoricalpark

At Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park, it’s FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, a hay maze, and Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/heritagehistoricalpark.

-0-

Heels and Wheels @ 7:30AM

Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

714 258 3001

marconimuseum.org

While you’re in Orange County, you might want to check out the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin for “HEELS AND WHEELS.” The Breast Cancer Awareness Month event invites women to drive and display their favorite cars and motorcycles. Tickets information for the 7:30am to 10am event, available at marconimuseum.org.

-0-

Cadillac Fest 10

10am – 2pm

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

In El Segundo, it’s Cadillac Fest 10 at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. Yes, that means vintage, classic, custom and rate lowriding Cadillacs are on display. Spectator information is on the Automobile Driving Museum website.

-0-

Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021

Various Palm Springs Locations

Moderismweek.com

Celebrate classic Cadillacs, clothing and architecture in Palm Springs, the place to be for MODERNISM WEEK FALL PREVIEW 2021, which initiates a Fall season of interesting and education social and recreational events.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “Fun Fall” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-