It’s Saturday! It’s a beautiful Fall weekend. Here are some suggestions for celebrating this Saturday.

Take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more suggestions and information I did not have time to report during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe! 😊

-000-

Docent Tours

Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing

Cougar Conservancy

cougarconservancy.org/docent-program

Despite traffic and ever-changing weather conditions, construction is moving right along for what will become the world’s largest urban wildlife crossing. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is under construction across the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills.

Public tours are available. Schedule yours on the website: cougarconservancy.org/docent-program. The tours are free!

Sunday, October 22nd

8th Annual P-22 Day Festival

Free!

11am – 4pm

Shane’s Inspiration Griffith Park

4800 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles

savelacougars.org/p-22-day/

Mark your calendar for tomorrow’s, Sunday’s, celebrate the mountain lion known explore and live in the region where the Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is located.

The 8th Annual P-22 Day Festival begins at 11am. This is a free day of fun, education, and community bonding. The savelacougars.org/p-22-day website says the daylong festival is happening tomorrow at Shane’s Inspiration Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Free Screening!

“Unconditional: When Minds Hurt, Love Heals”

Documentary by Journalist Richard Lui

Sunday, October 22 @ 1:30pm

UCLA Northwest Campus Theatre

350 De Neve Drive

Los Angeles

aarp.org/los angeles

That’s a scene from the powerful, new documentary produced by MSNBC anchor Richard Lui entitled “UNCONDITIONAL”, which illustrates the emotional impact family members face as caregivers when a loved one is coping with illness.

We can see this documentary for free, thanks to AARP Los Angeles, if we register now for the tomorrow, Sunday, October 22nd screening, happening at 1:30pm at the UCLA Northwest Campus Theater, 350 De Neve Drive, Los Angeles. Meet journalist and filmmaker Richard Lui and his guests for a panel discussion following the hour-and-a-half screening.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Charles Phoenix Halloweenland

Big Retro Slide Show

charlesphoenix.com

Mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix celebrates the Halloween season with his “watch on demand” big retro slide show HALLOWEENLAND. The nearly two-hour extravaganza exploring the backstory of trick or treating, classic costumes, Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween candy and more.

The charlesphoenix.com website says once we register, we can stream his special show or watch it on YouTube, or on our cellphones or the Internet.

1929 Ford Trimotor

Classic Airliner of the 1920’s and the 1930’s

“Fly the Ford: Experience the Golden Age of Aviation”

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

flytheford.org

planesoffame.org

Experience what air travel was like “back in the day” with a flight aboard the restored 1929 Ford Trimotor . Ticket price and information are available on the website: www.flytheford.org

Tuesday, October 24th

The Great 24-Hour Nutrition Mission

Second Harvest Food Bank

feedoc.org/giving-day/

Alden Sanchez of Second Harvest Food Bank says volunteers are always welcome at the Irvine non-profit organization. Donations are needed as well, which is why the food bank’s GREAT 24-HOUR NUTRITION MISSION is underway.

Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Claudia Bonilla Keller says inflation and an increase in post pandemic clients is the reason for this special fundraiser. Although the feedoc.org/giving-day website says THE GREAT 24-HOUR NUTRITION MISSION online event gets underway Tuesday, October 24, we don’t have to wait. We can donate now!

So, let’s make this “a serving hope” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.